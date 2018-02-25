Save the rail line or lose trains forever: OPINION

Dr MEHREEN Faruqi, Greens MP and spokesperson shares her concerns about the rail line on the Northern Rivers. She is also a civil and environmental engineer.

While rail corridors are being mapped out to expand public transport in Sydney, the NSW Liberal-National Government is doing the exact opposite in the Northern Rivers. They could soon legislate to tear up the much-debated rail line in the North Coast. To do so would make introducing passenger rail services in the future infinitely harder and more expensive.

Arguments are being made that the only way to preserve the corridor is to sacrifice it for a rail trail. In reality, removing legislative protection for the corridor is the only sure fire way to ensure it is gone forever. Once the rail corridor is removed from Section 99a of the Transport Administration Act 1988 and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars are used to construct a rail trail, you can be sure it will never again be used for public transport.

It's worth remembering how we got into this mess in the first place. It begins with the NSW Labor Government running down regional public rail services and eventually suspending it back in 2004. The community is crying out for the Liberals and Nationals to fulfil their promise, made consistently over multiple elections, to reinstate rail services on the Casino to Murwillumbah line. They've squibbed, releasing a report that estimated the cost of rebuilding the rail at around $900 million, an astonishing $6.5 million per kilometre. This figure is well above the cost of recent regional rail initiatives in the Northern Territory and Victoria. This study included an incredible 50 per cent contingency built into the cost estimate, wildly inflating the true cost of returning rail to the region. As a civil engineer with decades of experience, I know this is excessive and far from best practice.

It shouldn't be an either or argument, but the transformational power of a public transport network outweighs the benefit of a rail trail on every front, reducing car travel and connecting people to education and work while increasing environmental benefits as well as the capacity to carry tourists to the North. Moreover, with proper planning they could coexist.

The community rightly wants commuter transport that connects Lismore, one of the largest regional centres in northern New South Wales, to other cities and towns. Trains are part of the solution, alongside expanded bus services and community transport. Cycling needs to be part of an integrated transport plan to complement, not replace, public transport. As it stands, approximately ninety per cent of trips to work in the region are by private vehicle, with public transport making up a mere one per cent of trips to work. This is a completely unsustainable situation.

To those that say the corridor doesn't meet the modern transport demands of the Northern Rivers, I say: Instead of throwing up your hands, let's make it work. Bring back the trains and consider extending the line from Murwillumbah to Tweed and ultimately to the Queensland border. We must prepare a real integrated transport plan for the region to articulate and analyse the options that will actually work. Let's do it transparently by bringing the community and experts together. Let's demand that the NSW Government invest just a fraction of the tens of billions of dollars it is pumping into Sydney toll roads into sustainable public transport for the North.

While Victoria is investing heavily in regional rail, NSW is moving in the opposite direction and ripping up existing rail tracks. Even if we accept the NSW Government's overblown estimated cost for restoring the Casino-Murwillumbah rail, this is still a fraction of the more than $11 billion wasted on transport infrastructure cost blowouts in the last few years. There are rivers of gold for Sydney but nothing for regional NSW. Isn't it time we started demanding better from our Government