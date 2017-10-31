The nine best scary films to watch on Halloween

SUBURBAN VAMPIRES: Four vampires living in suburban Wellington, New Zealand, allow a documentary crew into their house to film their day to day activities. What could possibly go wrong?

SUBURBAN VAMPIRES: Four vampires living in suburban Wellington, New Zealand, allow a documentary crew into their house to film their day to day activities. What could possibly go wrong? Supplied

IT'S Halloween, you've given out high-sugar content treats to the neighbour kids so it's time put to put out the pumpkin, switch of the lights and settle down your freshly baked bat biscuits.

Here's our list of the best flicks to watch to get you in the trick or treat mood.

1. WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS - This 2014 mockumentary about a group of vampires living in suburban New Zealand is a must-see. I laughed so loud while watching it on a flight home from Scotland I woke up my row of disgruntled sleepy fellow passengers. Who by the way were so jet-lagged they closely resembled the cast.

2. HALLOWEEN - The original in 1978 movie with Jamie Lee Curtis. Good old fashion terror.

3. ALIEN - It's 1979 and it brought a whole new level of fright to science fiction and created the astronaut poster-woman in Ripley who kicked alien arse.

4. SHAUN OF THE DEAD - The 2004 flick which took zombie apocalypse survival to a new level of stiff upper lip behaviour.

5. AN AMERICAN WEREWOLF IN LONDON - The 1981 John Landis classic, the hair, the fashion, the gore.

6. THE SHINING - So scary I've never ever got to the final scenes with my glasses on. I understand it all ends quite badly.

7. THE CABINET OF DR CALIGARI - This 1920 classic of German expressionism which delves deeply into the underbelly of European horror. Best watched with a friend.

8. PSYCHO - The 1960 classic. Man, the shower screen send me hiding behind the couch every time

9. HOTEL TRANSLYVANIA 2 - This 2015 vampire film is cosy enough for kids to watch while there's enough in-jokes to keep adults happy. Pass the bat biscuits.