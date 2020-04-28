The news that every book-lover has been waiting for

CLICK AND COLLECT: Richmond Tweed Regional Library is offering its members access to the physical collections held in its branches through a Click and Collect service being offered while the library branches are closed to the public. Photo: Glenn Ferguson

AVID readers will be breathing a huge sigh of relief ‒ library members can now "click and collect" items from the Richmond Tweed Regional Library's collections.

Manager Jo Carmody said they were delighted to be able to offer members access to the physical collections held in branches, even while those branches were closed to the public.

Ms Carmody said library members can request books, DVDs, magazines and jigsaw puzzles through the library's online catalogue and then arrange a time with staff to collect their items. Information on accessing the service and how it works can be found on the library's website at www.rtrl.nsw.gov.au

"Libraries are vital services for our communities assisting with education, relaxation and connection to community," she said.

"Although the library offers an extensive online collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, online programs and more, there has been a gap for those who do not have access to the internet or a suitable device for accessing the online collections".

"The Click and Collect service was just one of the ways library staff are adapting library services and programs," Ms Carmody said.

"staff have been busy adapting services and programs to ensure we can still meet the needs and expectations of the community and the health and safety requirements of the current situation."

Keep up-to-date with all of the services and programs the Library has to offer on the Library website or Facebook pages.