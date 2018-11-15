The new shop promising to keep you in the latest fashions

PASSION FOR PASSION: Annette Adams loved the boutique Inka & Co in Keen St, Lismore, so much she bought it.

PASSION FOR PASSION: Annette Adams loved the boutique Inka & Co in Keen St, Lismore, so much she bought it. Alison Paterson

ON THE the wall behind the counter at Inka & Co hangs a sign, 'do what you love what you do'.

It sums up the mantra of Annette Adams, whom since September is the new owner of this stylish boutique.

At age 48, Inka & Co is her first major step into the fashion and business world, after raising her two children in Lismore.

Being out of the workforce for so long Ms Adams first took on a couple of short-term partnerships with Shoes on Magellan and then the popular Pepper Tree Kitchen.

Inka & Co was originally opened in December 1 2016 by Jillian Smith and Ms Adams started as a customer, so enchanted by the store's, "good vibe...I kept coming back".

The two women got to know each other, and soon Shoes on Magellan moved into the store.

When Ms Smith decided it was time to move on Ms Adams became the sole owner.

She said Inko & Co is set to become a place anyone can shop for fashion in the Lismore CBD, instead of travelling further afield.

Inka & Co carries a wide range of female apparel, jewellery, giftware, perfumes, oils, candles, shoes and everything in between and Ms Adams said there is something for everyone at prices they can afford.

"I want to keep the shop interesting and keep the trends alive," Ms Adams said.

"In the short term I want to get the shop up and running and make it successful. I have a passion for fashion, I've had a lot of support from my partner, children and family."

Learning the business and fashion trades has been a big step up she said, but so far it's all running smoothly.

"Even the sales representatives have been sharing their knowledge with me (and) they have taught me a few things as well," she said.

"My favourite part of Inka & Co are the customers, getting to know them, making them feel comfortable, and making them feel good.

"It's a good feeling to see the buzz they get from looking good and walking out with a smile on their faces."