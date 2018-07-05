Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ASK FOR ANGELA: Royal Hotel staff member Mackenzi Finger wants everyone to have a safe night out in Gympie.
ASK FOR ANGELA: Royal Hotel staff member Mackenzi Finger wants everyone to have a safe night out in Gympie. Renee Albrecht
Business

The new safe night out initiative that could save your life

Arthur Gorrie
by
5th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORMAL enough night out should never turn into irretrievable disaster, but it can happen.

Royal Hotel owner Stacey Lowe says people who feel things have become unsafe now have an escape route.

Anyone at her hotel who finds themselves in some sort of trouble can now "ask for Angela".

The Ask for Angela campaign is new here, but originated in Lincolnshire in Britain.

It has now been brought to Australia by Ms Lowe's daughter, Mackenzi Finger.

"The general idea is that if you are out for the night and feel uncomfortable, you can now ask a member of the hotel staff for 'Angela' and they can get you a taxi, help you leave discreetly or help in any other way to get you into a more comfortable situation," she said.

Mackenzi thought it was a good idea when she heard about it in England and was reminded of it while working at the hotel one recent Saturday night, when she received a text message from a girlfriend needing "help on the smokers' deck".

Mackenzi went to her friend and told her someone was asking for her and was there to pick her up.

"Venue owners and operators will need to ensure all staff and security know the system," she said.

"It's another step in creating the safest environment we can for visitors and people in our community when they are in our venues, late at night or otherwise."

ask for angela gympie business gympie crime humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Please give me a go': Dad just wants a home for his girls

    premium_icon 'Please give me a go': Dad just wants a home for his girls

    News A SINGLE father with two young daughters is pleading for help after failing to secure a rental property for more than a year.

    More than 30 witnesses to tragic public stabbing

    premium_icon More than 30 witnesses to tragic public stabbing

    Crime A father of four lost his life senselessly on his birthday

    Master plan for $8 million redevelopment of Casino site

    premium_icon Master plan for $8 million redevelopment of Casino site

    Council News A major revamp is planned for this popular sporting precinct

    What happened when a furniture maker met a stone mason

    premium_icon What happened when a furniture maker met a stone mason

    News Two master tradesmen share their craft and a few laughs

    Local Partners