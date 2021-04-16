The new one-stop shop for all things Northern Rivers produce

A new business has launched bringing together all things healthy, natural and organic sourced from the Northern Rivers.

Amid the turmoil of the global pandemic, Lilly Choi-Lee and husband Trevor Lee went on a mission to uncover farmers, artisans and producers whose unique stories would combine to tell that of the Northern Rivers.

With a focus on health and wellbeing, the duo’s launched Naturally Northern Rivers Australia, a culmination of their search for locally grown and lovingly crafted products.

Heeding the collective call to help Australians ‘shop local’ and support their communities, the couple have launched a website and online store which serves as a one-stop-shop for like minded people seeking natural, healthy and organic products – all sourced exclusively from the region.

Mrs Choi-Lee, a Tweed Coast local of 14 years, said she and her husband have partnered with passionate artisans, farmers, creators and lovers of the region who are advocates of sustainable and ethical practices, giving back to the environment and their local communities.

“Our core values have been the beacon that has guided us from the beginning, and provenance was key,” she said.

“We’ve hand-selected products ranging from food to skin care, all Australian owned and grown and produced in the Northern Rivers, NSW.

“What we have here is so good, it is worth sharing and we know it will resonate with others who seek a lifestyle based on sustainability, collaboration and inclusivity.”

She said the collection will expand as they continue to explore and connect with producers throughout the region.

For the couple, both leading consultants in aviation, tourism and retail for almost two decades, the pandemic hit hard, but was the catalyst for something incredibly positive.

Mr Lee said their vision was simple – they wanted to help put their region on the map.

“The Northern Rivers is quite a large area – almost 21,000 sqkm – we hope to make it easier for people living here to access a variety of specialist producers in one convenient online location,” Mr Lee said.

“By helping those even further afield to connect with the Northern Rivers through our collection of special products and the unique stories of the land and people that produce them, we hope they will be tempted to visit here one day and feel the positive energy of this place.”

