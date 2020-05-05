Temperature checks at the door. Training in groups of 10. A coffee van on site instead of traditional cafe catch-ups.

This is the new era of rugby league at Red Hill.

Fifty of Brisbane's players and staff arrived at the Clive Berghofer Centre training facility yesterday morning to discuss the new-look training regime under the COVID-19 guidelines.

On a brisk May morning during a normal NRL year, the training paddock would normally be alive with exhausted players and blaring pump-up music.

It was a different story yesterday as the code pushes towards the revamped May 28 season.

Instead, Brisbane staff and players were enjoying a morning BBQ on one of the balconies overlooking the empty field, in their first direct contact with each other for over a month.

At 8.30am, the 50-person bubble congregated inside where they discussed the NRL biosecurity guidelines and club-imposed sanctions to make sure no cases of COVID-19 derail the upcoming season.

The discussions lasted two hours before players left the building with biosecurity guidelines in hand, and will spend Tuesday digesting the information.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold hopes players are clear on what they need to do. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold said it had been a positive discussion and expected his entire squad to turn up to training on Wednesday.

"Having everyone back in the building was really positive," Seibold said.

"We had a breakfast together, then (Brisbane football manager) Pete Nolan and other staff ran the education provided to us by the NRL.

"We also had our own presentation on top of that.

"We had a fair bit of education this morning and everyone is really clear on what is required to come into the facility on Wednesday morning, and what's required away from here as well."

Originally published as The new normal: How Broncos will get back to training