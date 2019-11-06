The new, locally-made planter boxes you need in your garden

SUSTAINABLE PLANTER BOXES: Beds 4 Plants creator Shane Smith is excited to share his creations with the community after fine tuning his designs.

SUSTAINABLE PLANTER BOXES: Beds 4 Plants creator Shane Smith is excited to share his creations with the community after fine tuning his designs. Marc Stapelberg

WHEN Shane Smith decided to start creating planter boxes, he knew the exact inspiration he needed to create his design.

Mr Smith said when he was a child, his grandmother's property contained "old fashioned" water troughs, which were raised on legs rather than the round concrete troughs available now.

He said the memory had stuck with him, and when he decided to start building planter boxes for friends, he adapted the trough design to suit his new planter box prototype.

Mr Smith, who is currently a resident at The Winsome in North Lismore, said he was excited to be able to start producing more planter boxes.

"I started making beds so I can one day get off Centrelink," he said.

"I would like to be able to sell them to make a business and make a better future for myself."

Mr Smith has been building planter boxes and beds for the past six years, but said this will be the first time he sells his product.

The boxes are available in a range of sizes and heights, and are created entirely from recycled material.

The beds are built from recycled pallets, and are designed with an inbuilt tap in order to recycle the water.

"You put a bucket down under the tap and then you can pour the water back over the plants," he said.

"I really wanted them to be completely sustainable. The only things which are brand new are the screws and nails."

Mr Smith said the pallets are all untreated, so there are no poisons in the timber to transfer into your plants.

Mr Smith is currently in the process of formally creating the business Beds 4 Plants, and said he has already made a number of planter boxes for friends.

He said he is "very grateful" to The Winsome for allowing him to create a workshop, and for supporting him.

Mr Smith will showcase his planter boxes this Saturday at The Winsome, North Lismore from 1pm to 4pm.

"Come down to The Winsome and check out all of the beds I have made," he said.

For more information on Beds 4 Plants phone Shane on 0434 599 713.