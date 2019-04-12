The new bistro with tasty food and a sweet story

DELICIOUS: Pepper's Kitchen at South Lismore Bowling Club has enjoyed rave reviews since opening March 27.

DELICIOUS: Pepper's Kitchen at South Lismore Bowling Club has enjoyed rave reviews since opening March 27. Jackie Munro

IT HAS only been open for two weeks, but rave reviews have already been rolling in.

Pepper's Kitchen, the new bistro at South Lismore Bowling Club, launched last month and has enjoyed huge success ever since.

Owner Val Riley said she "wasn't expecting the crowds” she had received since opening the bistro, which is named after her first dog.

"It's been very busy ever since we first opened,” she said.

With more than 35 years of experience in the kitchen, Val said when the opportunity came to open her own kitchen, she decided to take the plunge.

"When the opportunity popped up, I had a really long think on it, but then I decided, 'why not',” she said.

"I've always had a passion for food, and I couldn't wait to do my own thing.”

Val said the thing which sets her bistro apart from all the others is very simple; the food.

"I make basically everything from scratch, especially the sauces,” she said.

"People have mentioned how they've noticed the difference and they keep telling me how great the food is.”

The menu features everyone's favourite pub grub such as steak, chicken schnitzel and barramundi as well as a delectable burger menu and daily specials.

As well as those tried-and-true dishes everyone loves, the menu also features special signature dishes to enjoy.

Val's signature dish is her pecan-crusted salmon served with cauliflower mash and steamed greens, and twice-cooked pork belly with sweet potato mash, greens, pork jus and tomato relish.

She said her southern-fried chicken has also been extremely popular.

"The fried chicken has gone bananas lately,” she said.

If you are a fan of chicken parmigiana, Pepper's Kitchen have you covered, with four different types available, including traditional, Hawaiian, boscaiola and Italian.

The boscaiola parmigiana features mushroom, bacon and a garlic cream, while an Italian parmigiana is loaded with napoli sauce, salami, sun-dried tomatoes, olives and cheese.

The bistro is open from Wednesday to Saturday with lunch from 11.30am to 2.30pm, and dinner from 5pm to 8pm.