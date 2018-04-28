The Naughty Naughty Hypnoshow is coming to the area

PETER Powers is a British television personality and hypnotist, well-known in Australia for his appearances on the NRL Footy Show.

Powers brings The Naughty Naughty Hypnoshow, where you can put yourself in his hands and well, see what happens.

Peter Powers is one of the most successful an popular hypnotists in the world. His live stage shows draw the largest crowds in each of the countries he performs, making him "the biggest box-office hypnotist”.

In fits of hysterical laughter, Peter seems to lose himself in each performance, pushing the boundaries of standard hypnotic fair and raising the bar with unique and truly wacky routines. All of this is delivered with a somewhat wayward humour in his distinctive, mischievous and impish style.

Although the observer experiences a rollercoaster ride, on the very edge of what could be considered sane and proper, Peter manages to give us an ample glimpse of potential danger and "mind manipulation gone wrong” while impossibly striking the balance of not taking hypnosis too far.

Beneath the image of "evil and wicked” he tries hard to portray, there is a warmth, and a sense of trustworthiness that belies it.