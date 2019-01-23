The mystery of the missing golf trophy

THREE TIMES CHAMPION: Robby Lyons in the last known photograph of the missing Kyogle trophy.

AN HISTORICAL sports trophy has gone missing.

As the Kyogle Commercial Hotel Social Golf Club prepared to celebrate their 40th anniversary, they faced the puzzle of the missing A Grade Trophy.

The historical trophy represents 31 years of A grade champions - names include Adam Nicholson, Robert Green, Stu Gardner, Vic Worth, John Devine, Peter McLaghlan, Don McInnes, Rob Mortimer, Gary Moore and many more.

The trophy was last seen in 2017 when Robby Lyons took out the coveted award for the third time, when he won the 2017 A Grade championship.

Later in the year the club will hold a special reunion tournament and luncheon for past and present members to celebrate the 40th anniversary.

"We're hoping to catch up with some of the colourful characters that started this club back in the late '70s when we boasted a roll up in excess of 80 players for Sunday social golf," president and life member Don McInnes said.

Anyone with information call 0429362281.