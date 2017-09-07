The mystery of Ballina's shopping trolleys

IT'S an issue that comes up in Ballina almost as often as you need to duck down to the shops to buy toilet paper.

Yesterday, while driving to appointments around Ballina, the Northern Star/Ballina Shire Advocate spotted about 12 shopping trolleys -- and that's without searching for them.

SHOPPING trolleys around Ballina Island last Wednesday afternoon. Graham Broadhead

The trolleys had been left on footpaths and in reserves around Ballina island within a few blocks of the supermarket precinct of Ballina Fair, Coles/Kart and Ballina Central.

It's the supermarkets' responsibility to collect trolleys, but the issue has come before Ballina Shire Council before with council in the past writing to local supermarkets reminding them of their responsibility.

The council has also noticed a spike in the number of abandoned trolleys and recently wrote to supermarkets again.

The letter explained that it is an offence to abandon trolleys and the trolleys could be impounded. Infringement notices can also be issued.

Shoppers themselves could return the trolleys to the bays provided, rather than just leave them on the footpath.