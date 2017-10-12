The musician who refuses to perform live

ONE year ago today, Byron Bay's Harrison The Artist, released her debut album, Plan B. Since then, she made a strategic decision to remove all songs.

After receiving a scholarship at SAE, Byron Bay, Harrison the Artist (also known as Bronwyn Harrison) has composed, produced and released her first electronic track.

The artist is on a mission to remix her entire Album Plan B and release the remixes in a new electronic album: B-Side.

One of her advisors, Gavin McInnes, suggested she release singles as they were completed, as opposed to an entire album at a distant time in the future.

"I have decided to release un-mastered versions of all remixes, and then when the electronic album is complete, re-release the entire album after mastering," Harrison said.

To celebrate, she's offering her first re-mix free to the first 200 fans.

Harrison is an Australian singer-songwriter, musician and artist, and although she is primarily known as a drummer and percussionist, she also plays piano, guitar and sings.

Besides her music career, Bronwyn Harrison used to be the director of one of Australia's largest renewable energy companies as well as the director of an Australian charity that creates music festivals for charitable causes.

But you are not likely to ever hear the music live, as Harrison The Artist does not perform the music on stage.

"My love is in songwriting and singing in the studio. I have very little desire to do gigs or get on stage and have 50 thousand fans roaring, that idea does not rock my world" she said.

Visit harrisontheartist.com.