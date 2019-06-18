The Mountain toppled by The Dragon

THE Mountain has been toppled by The Dragon.

American Martins Licis is the new strongest man on the planet after taking out the 2019 World Strongest Man event in Florida.

The 29-year-old had never previously finished in the top three of the iconic annual event - but, on just his fourth try, he did enough to topple The Mountain from "Game of Thrones" Hafthor Julius Bjornsson.

Licis did it despite weighing in 50kg lighter than the 200kg beast showcased on the hit TV show.

Unlike The Mountain, Licis' physical attributes are far less freakish - but as we know, looks can be deceiving

Licis, a 150kg, 1.88m weapon, stormed to the crown on Monday (AEST) at Manatee Beach, on Anna Maria Island.

His lifts during the fifth event of the final, the atlas stones lift, were enough to see him etched into history.

Licis is known as The Dragon because of the fire he says he has inside.

He's been chasing this dream his whole life and admits to dreaming about winning the title one day ever since he was a child growing up in Latvia where he used to lift stones, practising for a day like today.

That child is now the official strongest man on Earth.

Bjornsson finished third, despite having a nightmare four-day event where he suffered a serious foot injury in the first day of competition.

The 6-foot-9, 200kg (441-pound) actor who played the Mountain, won the title last year in the Philippines, and declared before this year's event he may have had the upper hand, now that he can devote more time to competition since "GoT" wrapped.

The signs were very promising for the mythically-sized beast early, when he qualified for Monday's final in the first two days of the event.

Pure class moment The Mountain congratulates The Dragon on World's Strongest Man victory.

Bjornsson was able to relax a bit on Sunday for the third day of the Strong Man showdown after already doing enough to make it through to the final 10.

Bjornsson tore his plantar fascia in his foot on day one - but returned on day two to stun the competition with his dead lift and overhead press - moving him straight into the final.

He deadlifted a 375kg car seven times to win Group 1, while he came second in Group 1 in the overhead press of a 155kg log.

Bjornsson said at the start of the competition he was more ready than ever to go back-to-back as the strongest man on the planet because he was no longer weighed down by his Game of Thrones commitments.

"You have to be willing to work 365 days a year and be absolutely obsessed with what you want to achieve and if you're willing to go that far then you're able to be the World's Strongest Man," Bjornsson, 30, said.