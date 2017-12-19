Menu
The most heartfelt Christmas lights display in Lismore

A Goonellabah resident's handmade Christmas light display in memory of her family friend.
JASMINE BURKE
by

IT'S that time of year when neighbourhoods are lit up by more than just street lights.

And one Goonellabah resident, Katrina Gough, has taken the festive light display to a new level, giving her set up a very personal touch.

Three weeks ago the Goughs lost a close family friend, Chris, to cancer.

Katrina said Chris was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier on in life and got the all-clear some time later, but about three years ago was again diagnosed with cancer.

In memory of their friend she handmade a huge breast cancer ribbon which is displayed on their roof among their regular festive-season lights.

Katrina said dedicating their Christmas light display was a way to show her respect.

"It's not like any other Christmas light - it's not something you buy, it's not a decorative thing, but it's got a purpose,” she said.

"The overwhelming support that's happened from my post on Facebook (where she posted pictures of the ribbon) shows it's not just our family, everyone is touched by this in some way.”

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Australia - one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

On average, eight women die from breast cancer every day in Australia.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation are working towards zero deaths by 2030.

Topics:  breast cancer awareness christmas 2017 northern rivers community

Lismore Northern Star
