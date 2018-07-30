The most dramtic photos and video from fig tree protest

Police remove a woman from an enclosed area at Castle Drive, Lennox Head where council were attempting to cut down a fig tree.

PROTESTERS and police have clashed and the atmosphere remained volatile as council attempted to cut down a 200-year-old fig tree in Lennox Head.

Fig tree protest Lennox Head: Protesters storm the enclosure surrounding a fig tree at Lennox Head.

Residents were angry the tree in Castle Drive was being cut down despite appeals to the Office of Environment and Heritage.

A boy and a woman breached a security fence around the tree, forcing work to come to a halt.

They were removed, but a young child got through the fence, running to the tree.

Protesters stormed the fence, knocking it over and running to the tree.

Fig tree gets the chop: Protesters say they feel sick by the destruction of the Lennox Head fig tree.

They were involved in a scuffle with police before being removed and the fence put back up.

There is an injunction in place from the Office of Environment and Heritage, halting work until 2pm this afternoon.