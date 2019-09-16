REVEALED: Student to teacher ratios in our classrooms

Which schools have the Northern Rivers most crowded -- and least crowded -- classrooms?

THE schools with Northern Rivers' most crowded and best resourced classrooms have been revealed.

An analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the schools where teachers have the most students to teach.

The figures show in 2018 in the Northern Rivers region there were more students per teacher at Holy Family Catholic Primary School than any other school.

According to the data, the most up to data that includes all state and private schools nationally, Holy Family Catholic Primary School had 20.4 students for every teacher, the highest in the area.

The second highest student-teacher ratios were at Rous Public School where there was an average of 19.7 students for every teacher at the school.

At Wollongbar Public School there were 19.1 students for every teacher, the Northern Rivers region's third highest.

In contrast there one teacher for every 4.5 students at Southern Cross School of Distance Education, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.

The second lowest ratio was at Wilson Park School where there were 4.5 students per teacher.

The figures show at Biala Special School there were 5.5 students per teacher, the third lowest ratio in the Northern Rivers region.

According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.

Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.

Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.

Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.

Northern Rivers' most crowded classrooms

Holy Family Catholic Primary School: 20.4 students per teacher

Rous Public School: 19.7 students per teacher

Wollongbar Public School: 19.1 students per teacher

Tregeagle Public School: 18.9 students per teacher

Main Arm Upper Public School: 18.5 students per teacher

Alstonville Public School: 18.4 students per teacher

Lennox Head Public School: 18.4 students per teacher

Byron Community Primary School: 18.3 students per teacher

Bangalow Public School: 18.2 students per teacher

Mullumbimby Public School: 18.1 students per teacher

Northern Rivers' least crowded classrooms