Most common way Aussie drivers damage their cars

REPAIRS are an annoying but inevitable part of owning a car. Unless you rarely drive or are extremely lucky, your car is going to get a bit of wear and tear.

Factors like where you live, how much you drive and your driving ability all affect just how often you will find yourself taking your vehicle to the mechanic.

But there is one repair that Aussie drivers are getting done a lot more than others - and even the most experienced road users can't avoid this one.

Research of over 2000 Australians from finder.com.au found the most common car damage experienced by our motorists came from being rear ended by another vehicle.

Two in five drivers said their car has been hit from behind, which can cause extensive damage depending on how hard the impact was.

Nearly half of respondents said they have been hit from behind by a car.

Older drivers are significantly more likely to have their cars rear-ended.

Over half of Baby Boomers saying they have been hit from behind, compared to just one in five Generation Z drivers - those born between the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

The state where drivers say they are being involved in these accidents the most was South Australia, with 50 per cent of respondents saying it has happened to them.

Coming in at a close second for the most common type of damage was having a car scratched, with 39 per cent of people saying someone had previously scratched their vehicle and not owned up to it.

Another thing Aussie drivers need to worry about is people breaking into their car, with a staggering one in four people experiencing it.

The study showed men are more likely to have their car broken into than women, with 28 per cent of males saying it had happened to them compared to 23 per cent of females.

These are the most common ways drivers damage their cars. Picture: Finder.com.au

It seems that the most car break-ins happen around Western Australia, with 35 per cent of residents saying it had happened to them.

Other things that have happened to Aussies' cars include damage from hitting an animal, having their car keyed, and having their car hit by an uninsured driver.

Bessie Hassan, Car Insurance Expert at finder.com.au, said a lot of time drivers were unable to avoid the damages they incur.

"This research just goes to show how important comprehensive car insurance is," she said.

"Nobody expects their car to be keyed or rear-ended, but unfortunately sometimes things go wrong on the roads."

Animals are also a major hazard on Aussie roads.

Tasmanians are most likely people in the country to have their car damaged from hitting an animal, with 36 per cent admitting to colliding with an animal.

In Queensland and South Australia hitting an animal appears to be less likely, with 16 per cent experiencing it.

Ms Hassan said insurance was the best way to make sure you were prepared for anything that happens on the road.

"Driving can be unpredictable and you can never anticipate if an accident is going to happen or if an animal is going to run in front of your car," she said.

"Comprehensive car insurance is designed to cover damage from unexpected incidents. This includes hail damage, scratches, and break-ins."