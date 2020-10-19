’The monkey is off their back’ after women’s NRRRL win

NRRRL CHAMPIONS: Marist Brothers Ladies League Team won the 2020 NRRRL grand final against Ballina on October 17. Photo: Christine Butcher

A SENSATIONAL win in the 2020 Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final has seen Marist Brothers women’s squad and the club jubilant.

On Saturday at Kingsford Smith Park the Ladies League Tag Gold Zone match was convincingly won by the Ramettes, crushing Ballina with an 18 to 0 result.

The women’s win was the club’s sole victory after the U18s and A-Grade lost to the Seagulls.

Ramette Lily Patston was named Player of the Game.

Marist Brothers LLT coach Al Petty said the win was a huge boost for the team after a devastating loss to Tweed in the 2019 grand final in extra time.

“The monkey is off their backs now, they have proven themselves,” he said.

“The team is enormously good for the club and the players are very tight-knit on and off the field.”

Petty said the women’s squad trains alongside the men’s teams and put in just as much effort.

“We train Tuesdays and Thursdays with the first grade players, it’s very inclusive,” he said.

“The women are in the ball drills getting yelled at by the A-graders, which means in the pressure of a game they don’t get flustered very easily.”

Another factor behind the squad’s success is they have been playing together for some time, he said.

“League tag has been going for four years and 70 to 80 per cent of our side have been together for three of those years,” Petty said.

“They have experience and trust each other on and off the field which is massive, they are local girls and many have played local and touch.

“Our team runs from 16 to 17 years through to current Oz Tag representative Hayley McAnelly who is in her mid-30s.”

Petty said coaching the women’s team was incredibly rewarding.

“My role is to give them some structures and each year they get a bit more confident and understanding of their ability, it’s very collaborative,” he said.

“While it’s good for me to get accolades, they players really deserve the credit.”

Petty said any women interested in joining the club were welcome to make contact via social media.