The moment Margot realised she’d made it

Margot Robbie is one of the biggest star’s in Hollywood.

Margot Robbie is one of the biggest star’s in Hollywood.

Margot Robbie has opened up about the moment she realised she had "made it" as an actress.

The Aussie superstar jumped on a video call with kids from the Queensland Children's Hospital and happily answered some questions.

When asked when she knew she'd made it, Robbie said: "Honestly every step of the way I've felt like 'This is the best, it's never going to get better than this!'

"When I got the job on Neighbours I was like, 'Oh, nothing better will ever happen in my whole life.' And then I got to America and then I got a job."

Margot Robbie on Neighbours.

But the true realisation that she was on a path to stardom was when Robbie saw herself on a billboard in one of the world's most famous locations.

"There was a giant billboard of a TV show that I was shooting and I was like eight feet tall on a billboard in Times Square and I thought, 'Oh wow, I think I've made it!'" she said.

Robbie has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has received two Oscar nominations.

Seeing as you've read this far, we thought we'd share a couple of our favourite Margot Robbie stories starting with how she landed the role in The Wolf Of Wall Street by slapping Leonardo DiCaprio during an audition.

"In my head I was like: 'You have literally 30 seconds left in this room and if you don't do something impressive nothing will ever come of it," Robbie told Harper's Bazaar.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance, just take it.' And so I start screaming at him and he's yelling back at me. And he's really scary. I can barely keep up.

"And he ends it saying: 'You should be happy to have a husband like me. Now get over here and kiss me.'

Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in the Wolf of Wall Street.

"So I walk up really close to his face and then I'm like, 'Maybe I should kiss him. When else am I ever going to get a chance to kiss Leo DiCaprio, ever?'

"But another part of my brain clicks and I just go … Whack! I hit him in the face. And then I scream, 'F**k you!' And that's not in the script at all. The room just went dead silent and I froze."

Director Martin Scorsese later told Time Magazine that the slap landed her the role instantly, saying, "(It was) an improvisation that stunned us all."

And then there was the time she won the role in Focus by going off script and swearing at Will Smith in her audition.

"We started improvising a little bit. Will said something and I called him a d**k," Robbie told The Independent. "Apparently when he walked out he said: 'I like her. I think she's the right one.' They were like, 'You like her because she called you a d**k.'"

Originally published as The moment Margot realised she'd made it