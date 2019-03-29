Menu
The moment a domestic violence victim thought she would die

Chloe Lyons
29th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
A MAN who once gouged his partner's eyes for refusing sex drunkenly attacked his most recent partner, choking her to the point she thought she was going to die.

The 50-year-old man pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to contravening a police protection notice and choking yesterday as his mother and sister watched on in support.

The court heard six months into his relationship with his victim, a protection notice was put in place prohibiting him from going to her home or within 100m of her.

Despite this he continued to stay at her home, but when she asked him to leave on July 4 last year he choked her so severely she thought he was going to crush her windpipe and kill her. Once he let go, she ran to a neighbour's home for help.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Police arrived a short time later, but he was too drunk to be interviewed. He has since served 267 days in pre-sentence custody.

The court heard he'd previously been fined for pushing his fingers into the eyes of another partner when she refused sex.

Judge Gary Long ordered him to two years and three months' imprisonment with immediate parole release.

