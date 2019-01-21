Best AFL SuperCoach cash cows, value picks

The cash cow is the bedrock of our SuperCoach season.

Every year we scour draft analysis, the pre-season training titbits and practice match reports. At every club there is at least one - sometimes more, as you'll see below - cash cow option.

Cash cow doesn't strictly mean draftee either, some of the best cash cows are mid-pricers who soar in price and allow us to quickly upgrade or become premiums themselves.

Last year Tim Kelly started at just $117,300 but finished the year with an average of 93 and price of $463,900, a spike of $346,600.

Bulldog Josh Dunkley was a big mid-price risk at $296,900 but a stunning run home saw him finish the season worth $576,700.

We've picked the top SuperCoach cheapie candidate at every club. Don't agree? Have your say on who you think can step up in 2019.

Brodie Smith represents value in defence. Picture: Calum Robertson

ADELAIDE

Brodie Smith ($332,500, Def)

A noted SuperCoach scorer, Smith returned from a knee reconstruction for two games last year, posting 46 and 129. That's enough for us to name him as one of our mid-price must-haves at $332k. Slots into Adelaide's half-back line and can score with the best defenders in the game.

Shane McAdam ($123,900, Fwd)

A big year in the SANFL saw McAdam given his AFL chance but can he break into the strong Adelaide forward line? If he does jump on. At just $123,900, he's should sky-rocket in price.

BRISBANE

Lincoln McCarthy ($247,500, Fwd)

The former Cat has struggled with injuries in recent years and has never been a strong scorer in SuperCoach. But a fresh start alongside best mate Lachie Neale, you never know.

Will Setterfield at Carlton training. Picture: Michael Klein

CARLTON

Will Setterfield ($144,900, Mid-Fwd)

Setterfield arrives at Carlton after two years at GWS and recovering from a knee reconstruction. However, if he's fit for Round 1 he should still suit up against Richmond in Round 1. He plays a SuperCoach friendly game, inside ball-winner who doesn't mind tackling.

Tom Williamson ($189,500, Def)

The tall half-back was a solid cash cow in 2017, averaging 50 in 15 games, but sadly didn't play a game last year due to injury. He's back on track for 2019 and should slot straight back into the Blues' backline. There's a strong group of potential cash cows in defence but at 189k he's got to be considered.

COLLINGWOOD

Jamie Elliott ($280,300, Fwd)

Can the star forward make it onto the park in 2019? If he can, he presents strong SuperCoach value. Elliott has averaged 70-plus every year except his debut season but is priced at a 58-point average. If you're brave enough he could become a quick stepping stone to a premium.

Isaac Quaynor ($153,300, Def)

The Magpies top draft pick and sure to be one of the most popular cash cow picks in defence. An attacking half-back in the mould of Heath Shaw? Yes please!

ESSENDON

Zac Clarke ($142,600, Ruck)

Who will be Essendon's No.1 ruckman in Round 1. At this stage, you'd expect Tom Bellchambers to be front of the queue but he's struggled with injury over the years and Clarke is waiting on the wings. If he rucks solo, he could very easily be a super cheap R2 option.

Fremantle recruit Brett Bewley. Picture: Michael Klein

FREMANTLE

Sam Sturt ($135,300, Fwd)

The Dockers No.1 draft pick didn't make much noise before the draft and hasn't made much since either. He just keeps his head down and that's the type of player Ross Lyon likes. Don't be surprised if he's there Round 1.

Brett Bewley ($117,300, Mid)

A mature-age recruit out of Williamstown who should provide Fremantle with an immediate hard edge in the midfield. There's midfield minutes to claim with Lachie Neale's move to Brisbane and we're backing Bewley to take them.

GEELONG

Darcy Fort ($117,300, Ruck)

It's fair to say Geelong's ruck department has been a schmozzle in recent years. Zac Smith and Rhys Stanley have hardly set the world on fire. Enter Darcy Fort. The mature-age draftee originally hails from Geelong but earned his AFL shot at SANFL club Central Districts. A pre-season watch.

GOLD COAST

Sam Collins ($188,900, Def)

Collins was a popular cash cow in his first crack at the AFL, averaging 72 with Fremantle in 2016. Expect more of the same at Gold Coast with the key defender an intercept marking gun. He'll have plenty of work to do as well in the Suns' defence.

George Horlin-Smith ($270,300, Mid)

Unable to break into the stacked Geelong midfield, Horlin-Smith is now a Sun and should walk straight into the best 22. However, he's still expected to be behind David Swallow and Anthony Miles in the pecking order. At $270,300, you might be better off picking a rookie and saving the cash.

Corey Ellis ($233,300, Def-Mid)

The ex-Tiger should walk straight into the Gold Coast side for Round 1 at provides some crucial SuperCoach flexibility as a dual position defender-midfielder. Stuck in the VFL, the former pick No.12 averaged 98 in 2017 and an impressive 110 last year.

Toby Greene could be a bargain if he’s fully fit in Round 1. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GWS GIANTS

Toby Greene ($354,600, Fwd)

Yes, he's had an interrupted pre-season but there's no doubting Greene's SuperCoach pedigree. His 2017 was ruined by injury but he averaged 90-plus in 2016-17 and at $354k, he's just too good value to ignore.

Shane Mumford ($320,200, Ruck)

The big Mummy walks into GWS's No.1 ruck role after a year out of the game and is a proven SuperCoach scorer. Mumford averaged 98 in his final year, 2017, when he played 21 games and should shoulder the majority of ruck duties with the likes of Adam Tomlinson to pinch-hit.

HAWTHORN

Jack Scrimshaw ($149,800, Def)

Another reclaimation project at Hawthorn after a couple of wasted years at Gold Coast. Scrimshaw is no certainty to start in Round 1 but at $149k he's one to watch if he does get a game.

MELBOURNE

Kade Kolodjashnij ($363,700, Def)

The former Gold Coast No.5 draft pick arrives in Melbourne and we expect will slot straight into a half-back role. Perhaps there are better options available at his price point (see Brodie Smith) but it's hard to go past a bloke that averaged almost 90 in his second season.

Joel Smith ($266,600, Def)

Our Melbourne insider says Smith is the one to watch in 2019. Injuries have held the son of Shaun Smith back but we're expecting him to take a forward role this year and could prove some nice value at $266k. Could become a solid stepping stone to a premium with the right trading.

NORTH MELBOURNE

Aaron Hall ($389,200, Mid)

Is the former Sun the 2019 Josh Dunkley? Hall is capable of elite SuperCoach scoring and a new club could see him return to those days. If you're the type that likes a high-risk, high-reward mid-pricer than it's hard to go past the new Kangaroo.

Mason Wood ($363,300, Fwd)

This is Mason Wood's year. With Jarrad Waite finally out of the way - and hopefully full fitness - Wood should be North Melbourne's starting centre half-forward. He's a huge risk at $363k but if you're looking for a stepping stone to the premium forwards, Wood presents a strewd investment.

Port Adelaide’s top draft pick, Connor Rozee. Picture: Sarah Reed

PORT ADELAIDE

Connor Rozee ($189,300, Def-Fwd)

Port Adelaide's top draft pick is almost certain to suit up in Round 1 and could be slotted straight into Chad Wingard's role off half-forward. He's high-priced for a cash cow but we've got high expectations of the No.5 draft pick.

RICHMOND

Oleg Markov ($158,000, Def)

It's make or break for the young Tiger. Richmond held onto the flying winger/defender as they cleaned out some fringe players last off-season and with a big pre-season, he could force his way into the 22. At just $158k, picking Markov isn't a huge gamble.

ST KILDA

Callum Wilkie ($124,900, Def)

An intercept-marking defender from SANFL premiers North Adelaide. Taken with pick No.3 in the rookie draft but with new rules meaning clubs don't have to elevate rookies, Wilkie is immediately in the Round 1 frame.

Dan Hannebery ($326,100, Mid)

We all know of Hannebery's quality. We didn't see it in 2018 as the star midfielder battled injury but a fresh start at St Kilda might be exactly what he needs. He's a big risk but one that could produce $50,000 in rewards.

Dan Hannebery has made a fresh start at St Kilda. Picture: Ian Currie

SYDNEY

Sam Naismith ($251,400, Ruck)

Entered 2018 as Sydney's No.1 ruckman before a knee injury ruined his season. Callum Sinclair took his chance with both hands and now Naismith's position is questionable. However, if he's in the team, he's the top ruck choice, pushing Sinclair into a part-time role.

WEST COAST

Luke Foley ($117,300, Mid)

A middle distance runner who's work-rate and contested marking skills should endear him to Adam Simpson. We're not expecting Foley to play Round 1 given the strength of West Coast's premiership-winning squad but could force his way in during the season.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Tom Liberatore ($300,400, Mid)

Libba should be an automatic inclusion in the Bulldogs midfield after returning from a knee reconstruction. Whether he can regain his 100-point-average form again remains to be seen but he still represents value at $300k, priced to average 60.

Ben Cavarra ($117,300, Fwd)

The mature-age recruit could be the Bulldogs answer to their small forward problems in 2019. At a almost basement price, if Cavarra is named in Round 1, he's basically a must-have.

