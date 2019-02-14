The McClymonts set to star at 2019 Jacaranda Festival

SISTER ACT: The McClymonts will perform a special concert at the Saraton Theatre as part of the 2019 Jacaranda Festival celebrations.

AWARD-winning singer-songwriter, TV presenter and former Jacaranda Queen Sam McClymont has been announced as the festival's 2019 Guest of Honour.

Sam, the middle sister in the multi-award winner country music outift The McClymonts, will also co-host as Master of Ceremonies at the Crowning Ceremony.

To top off this year's festival involvement, Sam and her sisters Brooke and Mollie will perform a concert on Jacaranda Thursday evening at the Saraton Theatre with this year's Starmaker winner Blake O'Connor.

Festival co-ordinator Mark Blackadder said The McClymont name was synonymous with Grafton and the Jacaranda Festival.

"Sam was crowned Grafton Jacaranda Queen in 2004 and it is our pleasure to welcome her back to the crowning stage for our 85th festival as a special guest of this iconic event," Mr Blackadder said.

Sam said she was honoured to be invited to be part of this year's celebrations and looking forward to being back in Grafton.

"It's been three years since we last got to play a show in our home town and we can't wait to get back there to see our family and friends and perform some of our old songs and a few new songs as well," she said.

This special show, entitled "One Acoustic Night" will feature performances of hit songs across their five-album catalogue in an acoustic setting, highlighting the incredible sibling harmonies of the siblings.

Since releasing their debut EP in 2006, The McClymonts have established themselves as Australia's most successful country group of all time, receiving 13 Golden Guitar Awards, two ARIA Awards and an APRA Award as well as selling over a quarter of a million albums.