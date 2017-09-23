The Masters Games have begun

RACY: The Victoria Secrets take the Mini Lympics by storm with their outstanding uniform. From left, Ann New, Lian Hulme, Donna Jelsma and Deb Howe.

RACY: The Victoria Secrets take the Mini Lympics by storm with their outstanding uniform. From left, Ann New, Lian Hulme, Donna Jelsma and Deb Howe. Samantha Poate

ABOUT 1600 competitors descended on Lismore yesterday to kick off the tenth annual Lismore Masters Games.

With temperatures in the 30s it was a warm start to the competition for most of the 13 sports.

Lismore City Council's Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe said the Mini Lympics competitors were the lucky ones as they escaped the heat in Lismore Workers Club.

"It's looking like a warm weekend so hopefully the competitors can stick it out to the finals,” Mr Lowe said.

Organisers said the Mini Lympics competition was designed to provide a bit of diversity for people participating in the games.

"We have a number of people here who are serious card players and also got a lot of people playing for the first time, so it is a combination of the serious and the fun here,” Mr Lowe said.

The competition was a four sport event incorporating euchre, darts, indoor bowls and eight ball pool.

"You've got to be quite cagey, essentially there is a gold, silver and bronze for each individual sport, each player gets scored on each event and at the end we will have a Mini Lympics champion.”

It is the second time the Mini Lympics has been involved in the Lismore Masters Games and it has proven to be a great addition.

"It is something different, we don't know of it being done anywhere else in any other Masters Games,” Mr Lowe said.