Reed holds nerve to win Masters thriller

ANY questions about Patrick Reed's character will become footnotes on the career of golf's newest major champion after he held off a magical Jordan Spieth revival to win the Masters.

Pre-round talk about the overnight leader centred on his colourful exploits at college, the one he got "dismissed" from and then again at local university Augusta State.

But Reed, 27, has never been rattled by whispers in clubhouses and embraced the roar on a perfect Georgia Sunday to give the 81st Masters yet another member entry to the champions locker room.

Reed's final score of 15-under, was the lowest finish since Spieth's victory in 2015.

He needed nerves of steel to secure his win, sliding a birdie putt 1.5m past the hole on the 18th hole, with Rickie Fowler watching a clubhouse monitor just 50m away, finished and just a shot behind.

But he rocked a fist-pump after taking no time to drop it and will forever be known as Masters champion, with all-orange clad Fowler, who closed with a 67, left to wait another day to add a green jacket to his outragoues wardrobe collection.

Spieth, who now has a third to go with his win and two runners-up finishes in five Masters appearances, helped make the final day anything but a Reed runaway.

He almost created the biggest comeback in Masters history, after starting nine-shots behind Reed. Spieth was nine-under for his round through 17 holes, and, playing ahead of Reed, drew level with at 14-under before a last hole muck up cost him a shot.

Spieth got in the clubhouse at 13-under, while Reed, back on the 14th hole, stretched his gap to two.

Fowler, who worked his way forward in increments, not clumps, played a stunning second to the 18th, nailed his birdie putt, and with Reed back on the tee, headed to clubhouse just one behind.

But the winner would not be denied.

The Sunday fun didn't however involve Rory McIlroy, who played with Reed and started just two behind him.

A turning point was a missed short eagle putt on the second hole, which would have made him equal leader, followed by a two-shot swing at the third hole. Reed made birdie, McIlroy couldn't even get to the green in two on the short par four and made bogey. Going for the career grand slam, McIlroy never recovered.

Starring just a touch down the order for Australia was 24-year-old Queenslander Cameron Smith, who closed with a 66 to climb in to a tie for fifth, locking up a start at the Masters next year, and a big likely jump in the world rankings.

Smith was brilliant on the back nine playing with world number one Dustin Johnson, nailing six birdies to come home in just 30 shots to score his second top five finish in a major.

"That was pretty exciting for me," Smith said.

"I just stuck to my guns, I stayed aggressive and kept kind of pulling it off. To do that, lat eon Sunday, was pretty cool.

"I'd like to think either way I would have been back here next year anyway, but yeah, to decsure a spot for next year is a big bonus."

Rounding out the Aussie contingent, Marc Leishman fired a 70 to finish ninth after fading on the weekend.

Jason Day was cursing some poor putting after closing with a 71 to finish tied 20th, while Adam Scott was back in a tie for 32nd after a 71.

Tiger Woods finally shot a round in the 60s, but his 69 was only enough to get him to one-over for the tournament, and a tie with Scott for 32nd.