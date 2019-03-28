Guide to last minute SuperCoach trades

TAUMA-no-nooooo! The Mastermind's favourite player Jason Taumalolo is out of action for 6-10 weeks. The Cowboys big man is down and out leaving an even bigger $657,400 hole to fill in our teams.

There are cheapies you simply must have on board before their value surges after playing three games and a range of top shelf options well worth a look.

Let's run through this week's trade options and splash some cash.

Briton Nikora needs to be in your team now. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images



SUPERSIZE YOUR SALARY CAP

First things first. You want to finish the season with a salary sombrero not a measly cap to fit every SuperCoach gun imaginable in your team.

To do that you need to play the start of the season like the stock market. Buy those rookies low and sell when they max out in value.

Of course, you can't carry every cash cow in your team or your weekly scores will suffer.

If you're missing any of these players sign them up in this order of priority this week or you're missing the money train: Briton Nikora 79PPG ($168,100), Dylan Brown 54PPG ($168,100), Adam Keighran 59PPG ($168,100), Braidon Burns 74PPG ($286,000), John Bateman 67PPG ($400,000) and Luke Garner 65PPG ($265,100).

SuperCoaches are in love with Sam Burgess. And no wonder. Picture: Phil Hillyard

RABBID FOR RABBITOHS

SuperCoaches can't get enough of the Rabbitohs.

Sam Burgess 99PPG ($560,000) and Braidon Burns have both surpassed 20,000 trade ins for the week.

It's hard to argue with their form so far this year and the run of fixtures coming up screams points... Titans, Manly, Warriors (in Sydney) and Bulldogs.

Burgess has only averaged about 50PPG in base points in the first two games but there's no reason to doubt he'll be among the attacking points in this run of fixtures.

As far as injury and suspension concerns go, Burgess missed one game in 2016, three in 2017, four in 2018.

It's not Jake Trbojevic levels of durability but he's certainly not the suspension and injury liability you probably think he is.

Alternative: Jai Arrow, 85PPG ($598,000) is a little more expensive than Burgess and doesn't have the dual FRF/2RF status, but he does provide a more solid base.

Burns has proven himself against the Roosters and Dragons in the opening rounds. He's had one try and one try assist in those games.

Watch the points roll in as Cody Walker orchestrates an attacking onslaught on that left edge to Burns' benefit.

Go against the crowd with Sione Katoa. (2.6% owned). He's priced at $320,200 based on a 35PPG from 9 games in 2018. He's scored three tries already this year at 75PPG on the end of some nice play from Shaun Johnson and Matt Moylan.

Tom and Jake Trbojevic, together again. Picture: Adam Yip

TURBO-CHARGED MYTH!

Tom Trbojevic is back which means a big boost for brother Jake's scores, right?

We all love the idea of a lethal combination of brothers like the Morris twins or the Walters boys, and seeing years of backyard footy fun brought to life on the big stage of the NRL.

Sorry SuperCoaches I've got to tell you it just isn't true for the Turbos.

In the six games Tom has missed in the past four seasons Jake has averaged 70.3PPG.

It's only a small sample with scores of 51, 123, 49, 61, 58 and 80.

With Tom in the team he's averaged 70PPG. Tom is certainly not turbo-charging Jake's scores.

Jake's impressive durability means Tom has only ever played without him twice for scores of 69 and 52. An average of 61PPG.

DON’T. TRADE. LATRELL. MITCHELL.

YOU'RE MAKING A HUGE MISTAKE

Latrell Mitchell is being moved on by more than 4000 SuperCoaches this week.

That's absolute madness.

Mitchell will finish the season as one of the top centres. He's the goal kicker at one of the best teams on top of being an attacking weapon. You're effectively trading him out only to trade him back in later because his price might drop a little.

He's had two games in bad weather and round two playing in the halves after an injury-hit Roosters reshuffle.

Check these stats against this week's opponent, then reverse the trade. He's averaged 104PPG against the Eels with his past three scores against them 148, 76 and 88.

Gareth Widdop is the victim of structure change. Picture: Zak Simmonds



GARETH WID-D'OH

SuperCoaches can admit they made a mistake here, even if Paul McGregor can't.

The Englishman has been abandoned after opening scores of 21 and 28.

Dragons Halfback Ben Hunt said this week how hard it was for himself, Corey Norman and Widdop adjusting to the new structure at the Dragons.

Hunt said things can only get better, but I wouldn't be hanging around to find out. The Dragons have tough away games against the Broncos and Knights before they play the Bulldogs in Round 5.