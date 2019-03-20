SuperCoach: Be careful who you rage trade

Rage, rage, rage, ra-ra-rage-rage trade. Ra-rage traaaaaaade!

We need to talk about your anger problem SuperCoaches. Rage is good for Saturday morning music videos, but should be left well away from your fantasy footy decision making.

If you're feeling like your gun players let you down in Round 1 and you never want to see them again, I'm telling you now, cancel those rage trades because these guys deserve a second chance.

Those Round 1 scores will only count once in altering a players value (prices change based on a three-game rolling average). There's probably even less to be read into the scores of those attacking players given the weekend's wet conditions.

Shaun Johnson’s performance was rough but he faces the Titans this week. Picture: Tony Feder/Getty Images

GUNS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK

If you're trading Shaun Johnson out this week after his score of 26, let me change your mind.

Johnson has scored 1302 career SuperCoach points against this week's opponent the Gold Coast Titans, almost 500 more than against any other club.

Just look at these scores from the past five seasons ... 82, 65 (2018), 147, 97 (2017), 110, 65 (2016), 66, 153 (2015), 91, 141 (2014).

James Tedesco has a bad start to 2018 as well.

That's a mouth-watering average of 101.7PPG against the Titans.

It's history repeating with James Tedesco after his opening round score of 23. He scored 35 in his first game for the Roosters in 2018. Some SuperCoaches got very nervous and ditched him before he scored 113 the next week and finished with the third best average in the game. He's got a good record against this week's opponent Manly including that 113 in 2018, 137 and 47 in 2017 and 157 in 2016.

Nathan Cleary opened the season with just 25 points. That's one of just seven times out of 53 career games he's scored below 40 points when playing 80 minutes. He's got the best base stats of any halfback. He's got a strong record against this week's opponent the Newcastle Knights with 74 last year and 109 and 78 in 2017.

Have you forgotten why you signed up for with Gareth Widdop? The highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He scored under 40 four times last year, but also produced scores of 173 and 106. In 2017 he had 5 scores under 40 and 5 centuries.

Nathan Brown leaves the field with his injured pectoral. Picture: Matt King



EVERYBODY'S DOING IT

Nathan Brown will miss most of the season with a pectoral injury in a massive blow for the Eels. Brown to Jason Taumalolo is the most popular trade in the game this week. The only downside to this move is it probably requires two trades to make up the $75k price gap.

Jordan Kahu faces his old Broncos mates on Friday.

I'd consider moving Brown to cheaper options like John Bateman or Shaun Lane this week and saving that extra trade and cash for a big move next week before prices make their first change.

Jordan Kahu to Braidon Burns in the second most popular trade this week. The Cowboys fullback started the season with a HIA affected 21 points in 65 minutes. His best ever SuperCoach season saw him average 44PPG in 2015. He's priced at a 29.8 average. He should make money if you're patient. Let's see how he goes fired up against his old team the Broncos after they broke his heart cutting him loose. Burns looked amazing against the Roosters scoring 70 points without a try on a lethal left edge. Can he do that every week though? He averaged 38 from five games last year and 27 from 10 games in 2017. I'd take another look at Burns before pushing the button on this one.

Victor Radley is the third most cut player in SuperCoach. Picture: Jonathan Ng



TOP 10 NRL SUPERCOACH OUTS

Nathan Brown ($582,000)

Jordan Kahu ($278,700)

Victor Radley ($400,700)

Tyson Frizell ($520,400)

Gareth Widdop ($553,400)

Shaun Johnson ($603,000)

Nathan Cleary ($577,000)

Martin Taupau ($605,100)

James Tedesco ($689,000)

Tyrone Peachey ($453,000)

Jason Taumalolo has a huge outing in the first round. Picture: Evan Morgan

TOP 10 NRL SUPERCOACH INS

Jason Taumalolo ($657,400)

John Bateman ($400,000)

Luke Garner ($265,100)

Adam Keighran ($168,100)

Cameron Munster ($548,500)

Michael Morgan ($409,200)

Braidon Burns ($286,000)

Shaun Lane ($508,000)

Corey Oates ($504,000)

Jacob Host ($196,900)