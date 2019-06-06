The man, the music - Neil Diamond tribute show

CRACKLIN': Craig Stewart will be performing a Neil Diamond tribute in Kyogle this weekend.

CRACKLIN': Craig Stewart will be performing a Neil Diamond tribute in Kyogle this weekend.

NEIL Diamond - The Man, The Music is a show that tells the story of the artist himself, following his journey from humble beginnings as the son of a shopkeeper, right through to being a global superstar.

Neil Leslie Diamond is an American singer-songwriter, musician and actor. With 38 songs in the Top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, Diamond has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Craig Stewart's tribute show features numerous interviews and behind-the-scenes stories of how some of the artist's most-loved songs actually came to be - all presented in Stewart's intimate style.

It also features about 30 of Diamond's biggest hits, from Cracklin' Rosie, I Am I Said and Sweet Caroline to a special Hot August Night tribute.

Stewart said the show was all about the story.

"If you take a close look at any great song, there is always a great story: both somewhere behind it and being conveyed by the lyrics," he said.

Combined with the music, the show's massive backdrop uses multiple projections to display more than 700 photographs, designed to complement the songs perfectly throughout the performance.