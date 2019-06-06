Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRACKLIN': Craig Stewart will be performing a Neil Diamond tribute in Kyogle this weekend.
CRACKLIN': Craig Stewart will be performing a Neil Diamond tribute in Kyogle this weekend.
Music

The man, the music - Neil Diamond tribute show

6th Jun 2019 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEIL Diamond - The Man, The Music is a show that tells the story of the artist himself, following his journey from humble beginnings as the son of a shopkeeper, right through to being a global superstar.

Neil Leslie Diamond is an American singer-songwriter, musician and actor. With 38 songs in the Top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, Diamond has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Craig Stewart's tribute show features numerous interviews and behind-the-scenes stories of how some of the artist's most-loved songs actually came to be - all presented in Stewart's intimate style.

It also features about 30 of Diamond's biggest hits, from Cracklin' Rosie, I Am I Said and Sweet Caroline to a special Hot August Night tribute.

Stewart said the show was all about the story.

"If you take a close look at any great song, there is always a great story: both somewhere behind it and being conveyed by the lyrics," he said.

Combined with the music, the show's massive backdrop uses multiple projections to display more than 700 photographs, designed to complement the songs perfectly throughout the performance.

kyogle kyogle bowling club neil diamond tribute show whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Species of shark identified in attack on surfer

    premium_icon Species of shark identified in attack on surfer

    News SCIENTISTS have identified the shark species responsible for biting man's hand.

    Council's flood recovery funding debacle

    premium_icon Council's flood recovery funding debacle

    Council News Council is working through a list of roads needing repair

    Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

    premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

    News A man was killed when his semi-trailer rolled just before midnight

    Does Lismore-Bangalow Rd need an upgrade?

    premium_icon Does Lismore-Bangalow Rd need an upgrade?

    News Following the death of a truck driver, community raise concerns