The man supporting the fireys

GETTING ACQUAINTED: South Golden Beach resident and musician Mark Maher, better known as Kram, with Far North Coast RFS District Officer Aaron Howard at the launch of the Make It Rain fundraiser.

EVEN facing the worst fire season they can recall, firefighters and RFS personnel are keeping a positive mindset while fighting the current bushfires.

Far North Coast RFS District Officer Aaron Howard coordinates the needs for the RFS volunteers in the area, and he is positive about the future because he can see the strength in his unit and the support from the community.

“The recent fires have provided the opportunity to get our message out to the community, and people have reached out and normally they ask for further information, so as terrible as this season has been, it has provided an opportunity to reconnect with the residents,” he said.

“We are also receiving a lot of support from the community, especially for firefighters on the ground, because they can see they need their support to continue their operations.”

Mr Howard met some music stars at the recent launch of the Make It Rain fundraiser in Byron Bay, and struck a conversation with frontman and musician Kram.

Originally from Sydney, Mr Howard has been in the area for 18 months.

“I volunteered in Sydney for seven years and then I graduated as a staff member at the RFS,” he said.

“My primary responsibility is to try to provide for volunteers what they need, in terms of equipment and other issues.

“Coming to the area was a job opportunity but I have also had some family holidays in this part of the world so I was familiar with it and I thought it would be great to combine living in an area I love with the career that I love.

Based in Murwillumbah, Howard’s role cover the areas of Tweed, Byron and Ballina Shires, as far south as Wardell and as far west as the Wilson Creek and Tyalgum areas.