Bearded hulk Vasily Kamotskiy, a 370-pound local weightlifter, winds up to deliver a knockout blow.
Sport

Male Slapping Championships are a thing

by Kyle Schnitzer
22nd Mar 2019 9:30 AM

The "Male Slapping Championships" took place in Siberia over the weekend, and it is was as violent - and rather silly - as you would expect.

The rules are self-explanatory: Two men stand opposite of each other before a table. One gets slapped, then the slap is returned. If you can't continue, you lose.

A viral video of champion Vasiliy Kamotskiy made the biggest noise on social media.

Kamotskiy took home $660 after winning the competition by delivering two monster blows to his opponent. With his first slap, the burly Kamotskiy sent his competitor stumbling backwards, nearly knocking him out.

 

 

After he received what appeared to be a misfire, Kamotskiy lined up his next slap, winded his hand back and unleashed an absolutely lethal KO.

The referee called the match within seconds.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post

News Corp Australia

