The mackerel might be weeks away

HOLY MACKEREL: The local mackerel season could be running behind schedule this year with few signs of any break in the weather we've experienced since mid-December. Jeff Taylor

THE Australia Day holiday is often deemed the start of the local mackerel season but things could be running well behind schedule this year.

There are few signs of any break in the weather we've experienced since mid-December, with storms a rarity and northerly winds turning over cool upwellings close to shore.

There are reports of mostly Spanish mackerel from the Gold Coast reefs and just a handful of fish from an armada of boats down at Woody Head, but all seems quiet on the mackerel front from Brunswick to Evans.

Brett from Ballina Bait and Tackle says he can't see any improvement on the mackerel front for some weeks yet and he won't get any argument here.

An early morning low tide and north-east swell won't be doing offshore fishos any favours this weekend so be very careful negotiating the river bars.

Those who have headed out during the week reported a few snapper and teraglin in 30-40m on the build-up to the full moon and not a great deal since, with better catches from the 32- to 48-fathom reefs including kings and amberjack.

Mahimahi have been a bit quiet around the FADs.

The current is racing white-hot out off the continental shelf and there have been reports of yellowfin tuna and marlin off the Tweed and even a few yellowfin wide of Ballina.

For river fishers, there might be a blue-green algae alert above the weir at Casino but the zero runoff is working okay for the middle reaches of the Richmond.

Relatively clear water in the upper estuary is allowing fish to spread out widely and there are even signs in places of aquatic plant growth proliferating where it rarely has lately.

Flathead have continued to be the mainstay of the holiday fishos, being caught caught from Mobbs Bay to even Lismore. Similarly, there have been bream from the ocean breakwaters to Broadwater.

Whiting have been a little disappointing in the Richmond even on their preferred spring tides, Brett says. Perhaps they too are working well upstream of their usual haunts.

Air from OzFish

THE Sunraysia chapter of national angler conservation group OzFish Unlimited were the people who came up with the plan to supply and install aerators to keep alive those fish that escaped the initial onslaught of the Menindee/Darling fish kill.

The OzFish branch quickly crowd-funded enough to purchase several solar-powered aerators to provide breathing space for fish in major weir pools on the Darling.

Then DPI Fisheries followed suit, expanding the program to 16 key areas around the State.

It's hard to say these days whether the DPI money came from rec licence funds or consolidated revenue, as there now seems to be a blurred line on funding of Fisheries operations where once licence money just went to advancing rec fishing.

Certainly no rec fisher would begrudge spending money to save these fish, but it's a shame Fisheries Minister (de)Niall Blair's press release seemed more keen on mentioning his party comrades in government and candidacy for the March election than the state of the fish and fishers.

Burrendong Dam, now drained below 10%, is the latest to need aeration to keep its fish alive.

Keepit Dam is officially empty, with fish living in aerated puddles, while that once best-kept Murray cod secret, Split Rock Dam, is at 4%.

Word from Copeton Dam is that its famous cod are coping OK with its current 13% capacity.

Locally, Toonumbar Dam is at 87% and falling, still a long way from its historic low of around 15% in the big dry of the early 2000s.

Club notes

LISMORE Workers Golf Social Fishing Club results for 2018: Overall winner, Lisa Hand; runner-up, Bruce Stratford. Men's winner, Bruce Stratford; runner-up, Mark Hand. Women's winner, Lisa Hand; runner-up, Rhonda Ingram.

Next open outing February 8, 9 and 10. Weigh-in 4pm.

January winner: Glen Griffith.