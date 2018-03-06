The low vaxx rates in this town might surprise you

Get the Facts vaccination campaign to target our region's suburbs

Get the Facts vaccination campaign to target our region's suburbs scyther5

RICHMOND Valley has one of Australia's lowest child vaccination rates and will be targeted in a campaign to get all children immunised.

The region was listed as having some of the lowest vaccination rates in young children under five alongside Gold Coast Hinterland, and inner-city suburbs of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

These suburbs will be targeted in the Get the Facts about Immunisation campaign to get all children immunised, Health Minister Greg Hunt announced yesterday.

These focus areas had some of the lowest average vaccination rates last year, compared to the national average of 93 per cent of children.

Just 81.76 per cent of one-year-olds in the Richmond Valley coastal region were vaccinated last year, 2017 Immunisation Register data shows.

The campaign focus area includes Richmond Valley Hinterland, where 90.39 per cent of one-year-olds and 90.86 per cent of five-year-olds vaccinated in 2017.

The first part of the campaign was launched last August 2017.

Mr Hunt said the campaign will help parents access evidence based information to support their decision making about childhood vaccinations.

"The second phase of the $5.5 million education campaign will run for six weeks through online video, social media and online search, as well as on screens in health clinics and GP surgeries,” Mr Hunt said.

"The campaign will target parents of children aged five years and under and pregnant women and their partners.”

Mr Hunt said in 2018 $460 million would be invested in "vaccines and activities which boost immunisation”.

"This includes free vaccines against 17 vaccine preventable diseases, including 14 diseases for children aged four years or under.”