The love story behind Ballina's newest business

New Zealand's Steve Worley and Ballina's Mel Giles are looking forward to the grand opening of their Kodak camera and print shop in Ballina this Saturday. CONTRIBUTED

STEVE Worley says the love story behind his new Kodak camera and print shop in Ballina is like a picture worth a thousand words.

He's successfully run a photo graphics shop in Wanaka, New Zealand for the last 20 years, but everything changed for Mr Worley when he met Ballina local Mel Giles while she was visiting her mother in his hometown.

"I met my lifelong partner over there three years ago and we fell in love," Mr Worley said.

"We made the decision to open another shop in Ballina together, because Mel's lived here for 10 years.

"It feels really right, and that aside, quality photo and digital prints are something Ballina and surrounds really needs."

The family business will become complete with Ms Giles' 17-year-old son Merrick helping the couple to run the business.

"Merrick is an avid photographer in his own right," he said.

"He's great."

With more than 25 years' experience working for Kodak in countries all over the world, Mr Worley said it was specialised customer service which would set their business apart in Ballina.

Ballina Imaging director Steve Worley is pasionate about providing quality support and service for photographers, image enthusiats and general customers. Marc Stapelberg

"It's almost a lost lever for a lot of the big supermarket-type businesses who also do photo graphics," he said.

"To me, they to me don't put the effort into their customers, which is where I think we can help a lot.

"So when we get a little old lady coming into the shop who wants to print quality photos from her phone or camera ... we will be there to help her every step of the way. We just want people to get the most out of their photos."

Mr Worley said the newly fitted-out purely photo graphic store would offer everything camera and GoPro related, digital and printed photos and enlargements as well as passport and ID services - all using the latest Noritsu Green lab equipment.

"Noritsu means Japanese for efficiency," he said.

"We have the latest green technology photo lab ... there's only two in Australasia and we are the second one.

"It produces amazing, stunning looking prints, all the other places in Ballina only print a limited DPI but we print a 1400 DPI which means you get amazing colour clarity and quality.

"We've already had people printing and saying wow it's amazingly different, it's a bit like chalk and cheese."

Other in house services include sensor cleaning for digital SLRs, camera cleaning and checking, battery charging, canvas prints, high quality photo frames, scanning old photos and negatives with free enhancement, photobooks using photographic high quality paper, an in house APP that links your phone tablet computer to our store, Smart Picture Creation and Film (black and white and colour).

He said he was really excited to be spending more of his life in Ballina with his new family.

"We are here for the long term, we still want to be here in 20 years time making beautiful photographs, photobooks and canvas for the people of Ballina and the region," he said.

While the couple had a soft opening last week and are currently trading, stock is still coming in and the shop will officially open this Saturday, October 6.

Mr Worley said they were looking for part-time staff ahead of the grand opening of the shop.

"If you have worked in a photo lab (wet or dry) before or have photo lab experience and can help people get the most out of their photos then get in touch by emailing dontworryme@hotmail.com or call in to the shop with your CV," he said.

Find the couple's new Kodak Camera and Print shop at 213 River St, Ballina.