21°
News

The long fights for native title in New South Wales

JASMINE BURKE
| 26th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"WE are hoping for a positive determination of native title; it has been a long fight begun by my grandparents and the other elders of that generation for recognition as Western Bundjalung traditional owners.”

Western Bundjalung applicant Terry Robinson will attend the native title determination hearing on Tuesday and he expanded on the battle that has been fought by the community for six years and said "it will be an honour to attend the consent determination hearing”.

"Our country, our Jugun, has looked after us and it is now our turn to look after country,” he said.

"Recognition of native title will help us protect our sacred sites and build an economic base for our community.”

Sixteen years before the Bundjalung people's claim for the Western Bundjalung nation, the Yaegl Aboriginal Land Council from the Lower Clarence region lodged its claim for land between Harwood and the area where the Clarence River meets the ocean on the New South Wales coast.

Almost 19 years later, in 2015 the Yaegl people won an 18-year legal dispute over the native title of their traditional land.

Yaegl Local Aboriginal Land Council co-ordinator and public officer Michael Randall said ahead of their determination day he was most looking forward to achieving acknowledgement and recognition of affiliation and spirituality with their connection to Yaegl country.

He said they were still in the development stage since the determination.

"Authorities and government departments have just realised what's really involved now we've got a seat at the table in regards to decision making in natural resource management - that was one of the biggest changes,” Mr Randall said.

"Our right to practise and hunt and gather for traditional foods is being recognised, whereas before we could only hunt country for pippies (but) New South Wales licences would not let us get more than 20 pippies per person.

"We are still finding out more and more (from government authorities, agencies and departments) where they have to come and sit and have a yarn to us and seek our input and ensure we have a say in the management of issues affected by native title.”

He said the Yaegl people - "as one of the first in New South Wales” - in their long fight for native title were "used to set a precedent”.

Similar to Western Bundjalung, some Yaegl elders passed away in the years during the claim which Mr Randall said "made it all that extra special” when the claim came back positive.

"Our elders who took the initiative and have now passed on - we are sort of fulfilling their dreams by getting it past the post,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  native title northern rivers community western bundjalung

Firefighters urge residents to online bushfire survey

Firefighters urge residents to online bushfire survey

RURAL Fire Service to research how communities prepared for the severe fire conditions last summer.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

FRESH: Local produce will be on offer at the different markets across the area.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

Dolphin Awards: You have to be in it to win it

METALCORE: Dave Curtis leading band SIV, winner of a Dolphin Award 2015 in the Heavy and Hard category,

Deadline to enter closes soon

Marriage equality will matter the most when I'm dying

Same-sex marriage will change gay lives for the better.

We are not 'rapist pedophiles' supporting incest or marrying animals

Local Partners

Four 'hot spot' roads to get funding for repairs

LISMORE roads have had a big boost of support from the state government with a $1.3m injection for four road projects.

Sydney Weekender filming in Lismore

Channel Seven's Sydney Weekender production team at Eltham Valley Pantry this week filming a special episode on Lismore. From left Sydney Weekender Presenter Mel Symons with Eltham Valley Pantry owner Ashlee Jones.

Lismore featured in Channel Seven's program Sydney Weekender.

Ten things to do this week

READY TO RACE: Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club members are race at the annual regatta on Shaws Bay.

From Dragon Boats to tango, plus some Grinspoon

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Sleeping Beauty screens this weekend

CLASSIC: A scene from the movie Sleeping Beauty.

Everything is perfectly fine until Maleficent appears...

NARCOS: New agents mean business

New season of Narcos introduces new agents to take up drug trafficking fight.

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Music in the air and talent everywhere

TALENT TIME: Members of the Rivers Indigenous Dance Ensemble gave a stunning performance at the opening of The Rivers Secondary College Rivers MADness evening of HSC music, art and drama.

Tomorrow's stars on show at Rivers MADness

All the gigs you need to know about this week

ON STAGE: The Linelockers are a roots rockabilly and honky tonk trio from Lismore. Their grass roots approach to traditional rockabilly and honky tonk standards along with authentic original material are sure to keep that dance floor boppin'. At Evans Head Bowling Club this Saturday from 8pm.

From honky tonk tapping to milonga dancing

First Falls tickets go on sale today

From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and his daughter Jayme Burns at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

All the info you need to ensure you get your Falls tickets.

Build Your Dream…Rare Vacant Block In Mullumbimby

4 Hibiscus Place, Mullumbimby 2482

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000 to...

An incredible opportunity has arrived to acquire a 781m2 vacant block of land in a prime Mullumbimby location. The land is level with a perfect north aspect...

Fantastic Possum Creek Location on the Wilsons River

425 Friday Hut Rd, Possum Creek 2479

House 4 2 6 Expressions of...

With Bangalow and the beaches of Byron Bay a short drive away this 15 Acres is ideally positioned. The land is very usable throughout and enjoys frontage to...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,150,000 ...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Tip of the Golden Triangle Between Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Ballina

37 Alcorn Road, Tintenbar 2478

4 3 3 Expressions of...

Waiting to be discovered by you, is this unique property set on 32 park like acres located just minutes to the stunning beaches of Lennox Head, Byron Bay and...

Luxury Beachside Investment

25/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with great returns. Newly refurnished...

UNDER OFFER - INSPECTION CANCELLED!

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER!

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,785,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Lismore, the place to be for better property returns

RENTAL YIELDS: Lismore is offering strong rental yields on properties with owners seeing robust returns for their investments.

Houses and units in 2480 good for investors

433 new residential lots proposed for Lismore

View of Lismore from the North Lismore Plateau. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

North Lismore Plateau development application lodged

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

Forum to discuss unfair rental laws

Toowoomba. South Toowoomba. Real estate. Property July 2017

Across the Northern Rivers nearly a third of people are renting