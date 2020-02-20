Menu
The local surf lifesavers to watch at state showdown

Mitchell Craig
20th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
A HOST of Far North Coast surf lifesavers have been named to compete at the New South Wales Surf Lifesaving Championships over the next fortnight.

Most of them performed well at the recent NSW Country championships at Kingscliff and will now make the trip to Swansea Belmont.

Lennox Head nipper Niamh Sharpe will be one to watch in the under-13 board races.

She won two events at the Country championships and has won multiple gold medals at the state competition in the past.

Byron Bay is sending Beau Carter, Leilani Carter, Grace Eady, Bradley Kay, Joseph Lampe, Dean Rutgerson, Shaun Sewell and Kurt Tutt in the open competition.

Ballina has a smaller contingent of Max Callaghan, Kelly Campbell, Coco Lacson and Noah Waldock.

Lennox Head is the second highest in numbers from FNC with Cudgen sending the most.

The Lennox team includes Jackson Bond, Nathan Mackenzie, Lachlan Mahon, Clancy Miller, Maisie Miller, Oliver Sharpe, Jayden Matthews, Ben Miller and Maalik Moston.

Lennox Head also has Luke Bond, Amelie Dugard, Bede Francis, Marli Francis, Thomas Grimster, Jesse Ingram, Joshua Ingram and Abigail Matthews.

Brunswick Heads’ has a core group of Masters competitors going with Karen Barnard, Elyse Comerford, Kiri Olsen and Adrian Russell named.

Chris Bond (Lennox Head) and Colin Mustoe (Byron Bay) are also competing in Masters competition.

The Championships run from February 28- March 8.

        • 20th Feb 2020 9:00 AM