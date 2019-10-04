The local business helping protect the country

Hans Tench (left) from Leidos Australia accepted the 'Defence Innovator of the Year' Award on behalf of OPEC Systems.

LENNOX Head-based company OPEC Systems have been named Defence Innovator of the Year at the Australian Defence Industry Awards.

OPEC Systems was recognised for its pioneering development of PFAS remediation technologies, and its innovation in CBRN protective garment design and construction.

The award was presented at a gala dinner held in Canberra last Thursday at the Australian Institute of Sport, with the venue filled with a 'who's who' of the Australian Defence Industry.

For several years, OPEC has been refining its invention of a mechanical extraction system which uses foam fractionation to remove PFAS contaminants from groundwater.

The technology - known as Surface Active Foam Fractionation (SAFF) - was one of only three technologies selected by Defence from more than 300 submissions, and it is now operating at Army Aviation Centre Oakey to successfully treat up to 250,000 litres a day of PFAS contaminated groundwater.

SAFF is gaining global recognition for its ability to rapidly remediate PFAS, a commonly encountered but problematic industrial contaminant; its use of sustainable engineering and its low operating cost.

"We think this technology is a game changer for PFAS remediation. It's a simple and elegant PFAS remediation solution with inherent cost benefits that we are now supplying to the international remediation market,” OPEC Systems Managing Director Pete Murphy said.

OPEC's innovative CBRN protective garments are designed for the modern soldier and first responder, and achieve an optimal balance between thermal burden, wearer comfort and CBRN protection.

This capability was recognised when OPEC's Kestrel, a two-piece CBRN ensemble, was selected by Australian Defence under the LAND 2110 CBRN enablement program; the first time since World War II an Australian company had been awarded the contract to supply CBRN suits to the Australian Government.

"The innovative fabric and designs that we bring to the war fighter provide enhanced performance and comfort for the wearer. Our team are continuing to enhance our garment range to bring it closer to the conventional battle dress uniform, with integrated CBRN protection.”

OPEC Systems is now taking its suite of CBRN garments to the world, with an office opening in the UK in 2018 and another planned for the US later this year.

"We genuinely thank the award organisers for their recognition of OPEC as 'the little engine that could' and we send a shout out to all SME's to keep up the good work. We do punch above our weight and provide a tangible and substantial contribution to the Defence capability.”

"This is humbling recognition for us, particularly given the excellent calibre of fellow entrants,” Mr Murphy said.

"Awards of this nature offer an excellent platform for us to showcase our innovation. They allow us to craft a conversation around our capabilities and underscore our passion to excel in less high profile, but nonetheless critical, areas of defence such as contamination remediation and soldier protection,” he said.

"Importantly, they also highlight the invaluable contribution that small and medium sized businesses bring to the Defence realm. We may have smaller teams and budgets, but we nurture a freeform environment where innovative big ideas can develop and ultimately set sail.”