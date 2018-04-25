The North Coast beach to make your Insta friends jealous

DID you really even visit a destination if you didn't post about it on social media?

Popular photo-sharing app Instagram gives users inspiration for travelling and to document their own travels.

If you had to guess what the number one beach with the most tags on Instagram is, what would it be? Bora-Bora? Somewhere in Thailand or Sri Lanka?

Surprise - it's Byron Bay.

Travel company, Globehunters, conducted a study to find the most tagged beaches in the Asia-Pacific on Instagram and compiled the rankings.

They listed the 50 most instagrammed beaches, from our backyard to Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, French Polynesia, Malaysia, Cook Islands, Vietnam, and New Zealand to Japan, China and India.

At the time of the findings, Byron Bay had been hash-tagged 1,871,230 times on Instagram, closely followed by Bondi Beach with 1,160,470 hash-tags.

At number 50 on the list, Matira Beach in French Polynesia had been hash-tagged 2,268 times.

Other Australian beaches which made the list included Burleigh Heads Beach (49), Mandalay Beach (43), 75 Mile Beach (45), Turquoise Bay (39), Lizard Island (34), Lucky Bay (24), Noosa Beach (19), Lake McKenzie (18), Wineglass Bay (15), Hyams Beach (14), Cable Beach (10), Main Beach (9), Manly Beach (7).

Photos View Photo Gallery

Globehunters posted on their website: "Asia-Pacific is home to some of the world's very best beaches, whether it's Australia's Gold Coast or the island paradises of southeast Asia."

"But while you can find lists of the best beaches in the region elsewhere, we're interested in which ones perform best on "the 'Gram!"."

"Destinations such as Bora Bora and Byron Bay being on lots of people's travel bucket lists.

"And, whilst there may be plenty of picturesque beaches, which ones are the best for those Instagram opportunities?"

By analysing the hashtags, Globehunters found: