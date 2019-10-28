The little yard where big dreams grow

Gabriel Rosatis and writer/poet, Paul Hunt are excited by a community of artists working away at their respective crafts which have seen some gain worldwide attention.

Gabriel Rosatis and writer/poet, Paul Hunt are excited by a community of artists working away at their respective crafts which have seen some gain worldwide attention. Marc Stapelberg

OUT the front of 99 Lismore Road, Bangalow, stands a wooden sign that reads 'Arts Yard'.

Only a few metres down from Bangalow's town centre, Gabriel Rosati's community of artists are working away at their respective crafts which have seen some gain worldwide attention.

Nine years ago, Rosati, an artist from Sydney, bought the property, which has evolved into a community rich in colour and creativity.

The Yard Where Dreams Grow: A LOOK into artist Gabriel Rosati’s biggest work yet.

What was once a family home is now comprised of eight working spaces, from Rosati's gallery, to a converted shipping container where one artist is working on recycled fashion.

Nestled comfortably on more than half a hectare of land, Rosati has spent the best part of nine years on her biggest "art project" to date, with the process still not complete.

"From little things, big things grow," she said, having chipped away section by section to create a space where everyone is welcome.

"It's changed in nine years, you know, there wasn't a plant.

Arterium, who works as a photographer in music and fashion industries, has a unique ability to deeply capture the essence of his subjects which has given him a reputation as 'Soul Photographer'. Pictured here with Gabriel Rosati. Marc Stapelberg

"It was this hot, kind of, concrete place so, it's beautiful to see it after all these years and finally, the whole place has cooled just because of the amount of plants that have been planted."

Artists in resident include jeweller, Emily Becher, 'soul photographer' and multimedia artist, Arterium, a carpenter, an artist working on recycled fashion, a storytelling "fairy", an artist experimenting with resins, Rosati and writer/poet, Paul Hunt.

Having moved into the Arts Yard around five years ago, Hunt said it had been interesting to see the evolution of the community.

"It really feels to me now, that there's a group of artists here that collectively and individually in line with what (Rosati's) vision was; to have working artists, people turning up each day, going to their studios and creating stuff.

"When you're around that, you can't help but be contagious in that and create yourself."

