THE LIST: First roads to be fixed in Kyogle LGA

Lions Rd is on the list of roads to be fixed.

EVERY resident in Kyogle LGA will be keen to know if their road is on the list to be fixed.

General manager Graham Kennett said Kyogle Council's 20 year Long Term Financial Plan included specific road repairs in the first five years.

Those who use Clarence Way near Woodenbong will be thrilled to know $37 million is allocated to an upgrade

Other roads and bridges on the list include Cedar Point Bridge, Allcocks Bridge, Lions Rd, Afterlee Rd, Lynches Creek Road, Sextonville Road and Tabulam Rd.

"The plan provided Council and the community with a robust strategic direction to ensure the long term financial sustainability of the council area," Mr Kennett said.

"The previous plan included above rate pegging increases, had a heavy reliance on external grant funding, and required the delivery of an ambitious capital works program over the first few years to address the infrastructure backlog."

The draft plan currently on public display is the next phase in the delivery of the councils long term plan.

"The plan still includes a conservative level of ongoing external grant funding, and some of the specific major projects are subject to assumed levels of funding in order to be completed," Mr Kennett said.

To this end Kyogle Council currently has more than $50 million worth of priority projects with pending funding applications.

These are:

Toonumbar Waters Retreat accommodation facility upgrade - $640k

Cedar Point Bridge - $2.6 million

Allcocks Bridge on Kyogle Road - $500k

Clarence Way north of the Bruxner Highway to Woodenbong $37 million (potentially staged project over 3-5 years)

Afterlee Road - $2.75 million

Lions Road - $853k

Lynches Creek Road - $1.1 million

Sextonville Road - $985k

Tabulam Road - $960k

Kyogle Mountain Bike Trail Development Strategy Stage 1 $130k

Kyogle Showground amenities improvements $110k

LGA Wide youth project and programs $395k

Tabulam Lighthorse Memorial $50k

Tabulam Racecourse amenities improvements $105k

Mr Kennett outlined two significant external opportunities that could provide an even more positive long term financial outlook for Kyogle Council.

"These are the NSW Government's proposed hand back of up to 15,000km out of the 18,257km of regional roads across NSW, and the pending Fixing Local Roads and Fixing Local Bridges funding programs, which are worth a total of $500 million each," he said.

More good news on the horizon for road users.