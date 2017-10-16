The Lismore Show 2017 begins setup despite rain

Pinks Kiddie Land staff Graham Mexon gets the rides ready in time for the North Coast National Lismore Show despite heavy showers drenching the Far North Coast.

LOCALS can breathe easy about the weather and the disurption it may cause to the Lismore Show 2017.

North Coast National Show John Gibson inspected the site today after heavy rain drenched the Far North Coast.

"There is a lot of activity and everybody is setting up,” Mr Gibson said.

"The show is going on as normal and we are looking forward to a very very strong week.

"We got a lot of wonderful entries in a number of sections including the beef, cattle, dairy and pavillions.”

He said there had been a lot of interest and enquiries about the show and he said he thought he weather would improve as the week continued.

Farmers and families have been making the trip to the annual North Coast National in Lismore for over 120 years .

It is one of Australia's largest and most colourful regional shows and is held on each year in October.

Showman's Guild of Australia president Luke Hennessy said it had been wet under foot and they were surveying the area.

"We are setting up all the rides and we have a few really big attractions,” he said.

"The show will go on - rail, hail or shine.

"The showman are here in town to support your show and the Lismore Show will be going ahead.”

The North Coast National embraces visitors, exhibitors and the growing number of locals, showcasing the best produce, animals, arts and craft and entertainment the region has to offer.

It celebrates the region blending old show traditions with more modern ideals in sustainable living and alternative lifestyles.

Pinks Kiddie Land staff Graham Mexon and Adam Hampton get the rides ready in time for the Lismore Show despite heavy showers drenching the Far North Coast. Marc Stapelberg

In days of old the Agricultural Show Society brought the community together to experiment, share and learn how to move forward.