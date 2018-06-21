Green thumbs, it's time to get your gardens ready

GREEN THUMBS: Members of the Lismore Home Garden Education Club Inc are asking all green thumbs in the 2040 postcode to start preparing for their annual competition. L-R Doris Green, Warren Coles, Chris O'Brien, Laurel Cameron, Dot Cox and Mal Heywood. Front - President Charlie Cox and secretary Dawn Coles hold the prestigious trophy.

THE Lismore Home Garden Education Club is asking all keen green thumbs in the 2480 postcode to start thinking about spring.

Garden Club secretary Dawn Coles said the next few months are a great time to start planning the flowers, shrubs and vegetables to have on display for judging in the annual competition.

"Now is the perfect time to start preparing for our Spring Garden Competition," Mrs Coles said.

"It's free to enter and we have sections for home gardens, school gardens, retirement villages and business premises."

Mrs Coles was joined by other members of the club at the flourishing garden of multi-award winners Dorothy and Charlie Cox, in East Lismore.

Mr Cox who is also the Lismore Garden Club's president, said the silver cup which is presented to the best home garden, was first awarded in the 1930s.

"We are running out of space on the cup to engrave future winners," he said.

"There are some good prizes from our wonderful sponsors, Lismore City Council, Bunnings, Anna Cutler, Lismore Garden Centre, Richmond Sand and Gravel, Wal Murry First National and Lismore Home Garden Education Club Inc."

Mrs Cox said you don't have to have the perfect garden as there are many special segments to enter.

She said there are 29 individual categories ranging from first-timers to displays of flowers, bromeliads, roses, cacti and water features.

"Along with champion vegetable gardener Warren Coles, I judge the primary school gardens," she said.

"It's lovely hearing the children tell us all about what they love to grow."

Mrs Coles encouraged everyone to get involved.

"You don't have to be an expert, you just have to love gardening," she said.

"Entries close on September 10th and anyone interested in learning more should contact me via dcoles39@outlook.com or on 628 2133."