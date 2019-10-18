The Lismore high school 'locking' student's phones

Students at Rivers College Lismore High Campus will lock their phones in a Yondr device when they get to school.

STUDENTS at Rivers College Lismore High Campus are "surviving and thriving" despite no longer being able to use their mobile phones on school grounds.

The new rule, which was implemented on Tuesday, saw each student given a Yondr Pouch - a lockable pouch that allows students to keep their phones during the day, whilst "locking" it away from use.

"At the end of the day, when they leave, they just clip their pouch against the device and it unlocks their phone, so, it allows them to keep possession of their phones in a way that doesn't interrupt any teaching or learning throughout the day," principal Chris Williams explained.

"The reason it came in is because we want kids to be more engaged in their classroom activities and their assignments; we want them to be less dependent on electronics to do the class work.

"They're going to be less likely to engage in the conversations and posts around bullying if they're off them, less likely to be distracted and less likely to procrastinate on assignments in class.

"Phones do have good uses, don't get us wrong, but the research is backing it up to sort of say, it's diminishing student's attention span."

With full support from staff and the student representative committee having voted a unanimous yes to the new rule, Mr Williams said he was optimistic about the trial, which is the first of it's kind in the region.

"We can only see it as a bonus.

"It appears to me that it's overwhelmingly supported.

"There's possibly one or two people out there who are a little bit negative but, the majority of the community have sort of given it overwhelming support in the media.

"(Mobile phones) have their place, but school is a place for the kids to learn and if the teacher, or the educator, determines that the phone is the most suitable device for the kids to be learning from in the lesson, the option is still there to unlock the cases for the kids to use them in that classroom at the teachers discretion.

"At end of the day, there's always going to be people who agree with some things and disagree with other things, and we're just trying to ensure that our kids get the best education possible and we believe that can do that by limiting their access to mobile phones during the school day."