The latest superfood to add to your green smoothie

INSPIRED: Phytality Nutrition co-owner Craig Blatch said they were excited to share their nutrient rich vegan wholefood. Marc Stapelberg

THE green smoothie is now as common as the daily coffee, and spirulina and chlorella are becoming a more accepted part of human food consumption.

But there is a new player on the algae market, and it sustains all life in the ocean.

Meet phytoplankton - the hidden gem that produces the miraculous long chain fatty acid known as omega-3.

Phytality Nutrition co-owner Craig Blatch said the technology and philosophy of their product is as old as the ocean itself, but as modern and cutting edge as the latest science exploring how best to provide ethically and sustainable food sources across the world.

"Our product and marine phytoplankton cover a lot of the same nutritional ground as the fresh water algae spirulina and chlorella in terms of protein and chlorophyll and broad vitamins and minerals but with the added kick of your omega-3 long chain fatty acids," he said.

"My business partner, Mark, worked in Europe for 10 years alongside scientists who were developing marine phytoplankton for cosmetic applications and as a vegetarian at the time he always had in his head how he was covering that nutritional requirement because he was not eating fish" Mr Blatch said.

"We looked into it and found that these marine phytoplankton are basically the source of these omega-3s - so fish and krill don't make the omega-3 they are renowned for as the poster child of omega-3 supplements, but they actually get their omega-3 content from eating phytoplankton."

Grown in photobioreactor in Europe in a saline solution in a controlled environment for purity, the dried product is a fine powder which can be added to juice, smoothies or a glass of water.

"One of our key aims was to find something that could be grown sustainably and harvested sustainability without impacting the oceanic food chain," he said.

The photobioreactor in Europe creates a controlled environment with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Contributed

"These are the most abundant life forms in our ocean.

"They sustain all life in the ocean from the zooplankton and krill up to the dolphins and whales so we can't really take from that environment."

"It already has been pillaged enough."

Working out of Byron Bay the company launched last November on Vegan Day with one of Australia's largest health food chain, Go Vita.

Operating as a start-up enterprise Mr Blatch said they were hitting some milestones and getting good feedback as it was a unique product in the Australian marketplace.

He said there were algae oils available that use a process to extract oil from the plant cells, but they were offering the plant cell in its entirety, so that in addition to the omega-3s consumers were getting all the other benefits like the protein, multivitamins and a holistic nutritional offering.

Mr Blatch said Phytality Nutrition had now joined with other retail partners and had national distribution and launched in the UK earlier this year with select retail partners, and were aiming for Asia and US in coming years.

