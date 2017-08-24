The latest on 10 big Ballina Shire developments

Ballina Shire is in for some major developments in the coming years.

WHAT'S the latest on the Pacific Highway BP service centre build at West Ballina or the fuel station earmarked for Ballina's main street?

Find out what's going on with some of the Ballina Shire's biggest construction projects from housing estates, roadworks to medical centre upgrades.

Here's our list of some of the most prominent developments, new and on-going, around the Ballina Shire.

1.Wollongbar Childcare centre, Service station complex

Ballina Shire residents have until end of day today to have their say on plans to build a childcare centre and fuel station near the corner of Rifle Range Rd and Lismore Rd.

The $1.7 million complex proposal was lodged with the council in July with the plans showcased on exhibition at the council in recent weeks.

Bulk earthworks, car parking, stormwater management and associated works are also included in the plans.

2.Thursday Plantation

Integria Healthcare has invested $2 million into upgrading one of Ballina's most popular tourist destinations.

Improving the Gallans Rd access to the facility and its car parking as well as upgrades to Integria's existing building. The plans are on exhibition until end of day today.

3. Cabbage Tree Island Medical Centre extension

Bullinah Aboriginal Health Service is awaiting council's stamp of approval on plans lodged in June that aim to improve its facilities in providing drug and alcohol, dental health and immunisation services.

The decision to okay the proposal, which consists of plans to develop an additional office / consulting room, a disabled access toilet facility and meeting room, is being determined by the council.

4. Skennars Head estate

As our aging population continues to grow, so too does the opportunity for assisted living with three major housing developments in the works to cater for Ballina Shire's over 50s.

Among the largest project targeting seniors is proposed for Skennars Head. Now in the hands of the State Government to assess, the $33.9 million development has canvassed plans for 170, previously 210, serviced housing complimented with a range of recreational facilities such as a library and championship standard bowling green a tennis court.

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head. Rebecca Lollback

5. Seniors living

An extension of the Palm Lake Resort, Ballina and redevelopment of self-contained dwellings at the Alstonville Maranoa are expected to provide combined 30 dwellings for seniors living.

The $31 million Maranoa housing redevelopment involves 12, self-contained housing among other refurbishments is in the process of getting the green light for construction nine months after the development application was lodged.

Over in Ballina, the Palm Lake Resort extension plans are out on exhibition with public submissions closing on September 7. The $2.9 million build is earmarked to erect an additional 18 homes for residents.

6. River St servo

An eight month back-and-forth between United Petroleum, the council, fisheries and other agencies was triggered after the fuel stop proposal was lodged in January.

Backing on to Fishery Creek, the proposed gas station has been met with objection by residents who say the location is not suitable for the environmentally-sensitive area.

Requests for additional information and variations to the plan, mainly regarding environmental management, have delayed the application from moving forward. The proposal is currently being re-assessed by the council.

Plans for another Ballina service station on River St have been lodged to Ballina Shire Council. Contributed

7. Roads

The wheels are in motion to construct a two-lane road linking North Creek Road to Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Aboriginal significance, flooding and soil assessments are being undertaken in response to requests for additional information on the $5 million project.

The Ross Lane - Byron Bay Rd intersection upgrade is in a similar position with some of the construction to impact coastal wetland areas.

8. EPIQ set for blast off

Work to construct the neighbourhood commercial centre at the EPIQ Estate at Lennox Head is on the council's radar.

The council is assessing the earthworks involved to erect the centre on Hutley Dr that involves blasting and mechanical excavations.

9. Highway Centre

BP Australia's proposed Pacific Highway service centre at West Ballina has hit a speed bump with the further information sought on the complex's development.

In June, the Roads and Maritime Service wrote to Ballina Shire Council highlighting a range of issues with vehicular access to the Pacific and Bruxner Highways.

The RMS said in an email to the council's general manager, Paul Hickey that a road safety audit would be required to "fully understand the safety risks associated with the proposed designs for access to Pacific Motorway and Bruxner Highway".

Vehicular access, flood management and advertising signage were key topics discusses at the Joint Regional Planning Panel meeting about the $27 million project.

Artist's impression of a highway service centre planned for West Ballina. Rebecca Lollback

10. Cumbalum Urban Release Area

Cumbalum residents may have noticed construction in pockets of the estate but work continues to move forward to grow the urban hub out to Tintenbar.

The proposed release of land at Tintenbar to enable Cumbalum's expansion at Ross and Dufficys Lanes, Tintenbar was first lodged in January.

Fast-forward eight months, the release has been stalled with Ballina Shire Council requesting and awaiting additional information from the applicant, 21st Century Builders Pty Ltd.

The first stage of the new Cumbalaum Urban Release Area - Precinct B comprises of a total 191 allotments that also includes road construction and intersection works at Ross Lane as well as extensive earthworks and stormwater management.