Two Northern Rivers men have been charged over illegal fishing activities.
The late night activity that cost two fishermen $5000

Cathy Adams
29th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
TWO Broadwater men have each received fines in excess of $2000 for illegal fishing.

The men, aged 40 and 23, were approached by NSW Department of Primary Industry Fisheries officers during a late night patrol of recreational fishers in ocean waters south of Ballina.

The men were in joint possession of a commercial quantity of snapper and teraglin, many of which were undersized.

The 40-year-old was also found in possession of a Wobbegong shark, which is a prohibited species when found in possession of recreational fishers in NSW.

Both men pleaded guilty in Ballina Local Court and were fined $2800 and $2300 respectively.

Two other men also faced court and were slapped with significant fines over separate illegal fishing incidents along the NSW coast.

A Sydney man, who was observed illegally collecting abalone, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing prohibited size fish, and possessing more than the possession limit.

He was fined $3000 for each offence and ordered to pay $1750 in professional costs

DPI acting director Fisheries Compliance, Dr Andrew Moriarty said: "Illegal fishing does not pay - those who continue to do the crime will continue to be brought before the courts to pay for their crimes".

Report illegal fishing via the Fishers Watch phone line on 1800 043 536 or online at: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/compliance/report-illegal-activity

Saltwater recreational bag and size limits for NSW can be found at: https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/recreational/fishing-rules-and-regs/saltwater-bag-and-size-limits.

