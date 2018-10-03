The last service has been held, what next for church?

EMOTIONAL TIMES: Bagpiper plays at the final service at St Andrews Presybterian Church in Bonalbo.

EMOTIONAL TIMES: Bagpiper plays at the final service at St Andrews Presybterian Church in Bonalbo. Jeanette Flanagan

NARELLE Gotting was baptised at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Bonalbo.

Every week she went to Sunday School in a time when "everybody used to go”, she said.

Her three children were baptised in the same 1913 wooden church in Bonalbo St.

"So much of my life has gone through the church,” Ms Gotting said.

The final service on Sunday, led by Rev Peter Boughey, was emotional for the 40 people packed into the small church.

"It's a warm feeling when you walk into the church,” Ms Gotting said.

With five remaining churches in Bonalbo, including Jehovah Witness, Salvation Army, Anglican, Catholic and the Uniting Church, it is the Presbyterian congregation who will feel the loss of their place of worship most keenly.

Many will attend the Uniting Church, where numbers are down but the church has been given a 12-month reprieve, Ms Gotting said.

Along with others in the community, Ms Gotting isn't prepared to let the St Andrew's building go.

"We know the church belongs to the community, it doesn't belong to the parish,” she said.

"We are treading unknown ground at the moment but for the last 10 years the church has been under threat.

"I'm on a mission and am chasing the deeds.”

Ms Gotting is especially motivated as she has promised some of the churchgoers aged in their 90s that they would have their funeral service there.