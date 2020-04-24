Menu
The Last Post is number one on iTunes chart. Picture: Toby Zerna
News

The Last Post shoots to number one on iTunes

by Carla Hildebrandt
24th Apr 2020 3:09 PM

The Last Post has shot to number one on the music charts with Aussies preparing to honour fallen soldiers from their living rooms and driveways this weekend.

By midday on Friday, online live tracker iTunes chart recorded the song had reached number one on the popular music streaming service.

The moving bugle call jumped ahead of The Weeknd's popular track Blinding Lights.

Australians have been encouraged to stand at the end of their driveways or in their living rooms in line with COVID-19 restrictions at 6am tomorrow to remember those who served and died.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning acknowledged Anzac Day would be different this year but said it had never been more important to remember the sacrifices our Anzacs made.

She encouraged people to watch the national service which will be broadcast live from the Australian War Memorial in Canberra at 5.30am on Saturday.

Originally published as The Last Post shoots to number one on iTunes

