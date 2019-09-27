'The landscape is dying': Dire warning from water gurus

BRINGING HOPE: As the region faces one of the worst droughts on record, Lismore City Council hosted training into Natural Sequence Farming which offers a solution to transform dry and degraded landscapes by improving water retention and promoting plant growth.

BRINGING HOPE: As the region faces one of the worst droughts on record, Lismore City Council hosted training into Natural Sequence Farming which offers a solution to transform dry and degraded landscapes by improving water retention and promoting plant growth. Supplied

AN INTERNATIONALLY recognised expert on regenerative agriculture and land care is offering hope and scientific answers to flood mitigation and drought challenges.

As the region faces one of the worst droughts on record, Lismore City Council hosted regenerative land guru Peter Andrews, who founded Natural Sequence Farming, at an "inspirational” workshop at Jiggi this week.

Mr Andrews and his son Stuart held a four-day workshop to advise participants how to transform dry and degraded landscapes by improving water retention and promoting plant growth.

He said NSF was a rural landscape management technique aimed at restoring natural water cycles that allowed the land to flourish despite drought conditions.

It is based on ecological principles, low input requirements and natural cycling of water and nutrients to make the land more resilient.

In 2011 he received the Order of Australia Medal for his work and has twice been featured on ABC's Australian Story showcasing his unique method of landscape restoration, which he described as "terraquaculture - natural farming based on water”.

The pair has been explaining this technique to representatives from council, Rous County Council, Southern Cross University and members of the Floodplain Management Committee in an effort to contribute to flood mitigation and explore ways to combat climate change after being invited by council chief executive Shelley Oldham.

"This is the first time that any level of government has engaged our services, it's the biggest commitment from any government anywhere,” Mr Andrews said.

"With Shelley driving this, Lismore Council have the opportunity to be leaders in not just flood mitigation but also benefit the landscape and increase productivity.”

Stuart Andrews said the land around the 2480 area was in dire shape.

He said it was vital to rehydrate the landscape utilising plants.

"It's dying, the landscape has lost its resilience,” he said frankly.

"Its no different to anywhere else. It's that, as you are close to the coast, you are unfortunately a little but insulated from realising the landscape is dying. The rain you get is the only thing keeping this propped up.”

When asked what the average resident could do, Mr Andrews said, "grow more plants”.