'The King' tells Lismore pub manager he 'owns the barmaid'

5th Sep 2019 8:30 AM
A DRAMATIC citizen's arrest took place at a Lismore pub this week when a man, calling himself "The King", claimed to own barmaid.

Police allege that on Monday night a 30-year-old Lismore man attended a Lismore hotel in an intoxicated state.

"He stated that he was 'The King' and he actually owned the barmaid," Richmond Police District posted on Facebook.

"He was asked to leave and refused to do so.

"He made sexually suggestive statements to a staff member, then walked behind the bar and picked up a $65 bottle of spirits.

"When staff tried to stop him he shoved one to the ground.

"The manager and a member of staff restrained him until police arrived."

The 30-year-old was charged with assault, intimidation, larceny and failing to leave a licensed venue.

He was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court next week.

