Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tabulam CWA were handing out handmade quilts from the Tenterfield ACE quilters for fire affected people of Tabulam. Pictured with their quilts are Zion, 10, CWA member Vicki Atkinson and Kiel, 15.
Tabulam CWA were handing out handmade quilts from the Tenterfield ACE quilters for fire affected people of Tabulam. Pictured with their quilts are Zion, 10, CWA member Vicki Atkinson and Kiel, 15. Susanna Freymark
Community

The kindness of quilting strangers

Susanna Freymark
by
24th Jul 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE kindness of strangers who make quilts was felt in Tabulam this week..

Piles of stunning, soft, handmade quilts made by Tenterfield Ace craft group were donated to Tabulam CWA to hand out to those affected by the nine-day fires in February. Eighteen homes were lost in the fires and many more damaged.

The quilts which came with a letter were given to anyone 'in need' by CWA member Vicki Atkinson at the CWA rooms in Tabulam.

Zion and Kiel lost their home and as they headed back to their block of land, the colourful quilts were draped around their shoulders.

Every quilt has a letter attached from the Quilt-a-thon coordinator Fran Bulmer. The letter reads:

"I guess because you are reading this, you have been affected by the recent devastating fore in February at Tabulam and are the recipient of one of our quilts.”

The Tenterfield Craft Group have been going for 10 years and donated 534 patchwork quilts to those affected by bushfire, cyclones, floods and drought.

"Each and every one of theses quilts has been made by people with a lot of love and warmth in their hearts and we hope that by receiving one of theses quilts, it will help you to know that others are thinking of you at this difficult time, and that our gift will help to keep you warm in the days ahead.” was how the letter ended.

One woman who had lost everything left the Tabulam CWA room with three quilts folded in her arms and a beaming smile.

Each quilt has a message from the maker.
Each quilt has a message from the maker. Susanna Freymark
ace kindness northern rivers community quilters tabulam tenterfield craft group
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    premium_icon Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    Politics THE local MP raised the controversial issue during question time at parliament this week.

    • 24th Jul 2019 11:45 AM
    Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    premium_icon Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    Business "I couldn't believe it, there are still good people in the world"

    Man preyed on disabled victim met via dating app

    premium_icon Man preyed on disabled victim met via dating app

    Crime Casino man went on spending spree with a stolen bank card

    REVEALED: The best eggs benny, chosen by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: The best eggs benny, chosen by you

    Business Making the best eggs benedict is all in the hollandaise sauce...