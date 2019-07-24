The kindness of quilting strangers

Tabulam CWA were handing out handmade quilts from the Tenterfield ACE quilters for fire affected people of Tabulam. Pictured with their quilts are Zion, 10, CWA member Vicki Atkinson and Kiel, 15.

Tabulam CWA were handing out handmade quilts from the Tenterfield ACE quilters for fire affected people of Tabulam. Pictured with their quilts are Zion, 10, CWA member Vicki Atkinson and Kiel, 15. Susanna Freymark

THE kindness of strangers who make quilts was felt in Tabulam this week..

Piles of stunning, soft, handmade quilts made by Tenterfield Ace craft group were donated to Tabulam CWA to hand out to those affected by the nine-day fires in February. Eighteen homes were lost in the fires and many more damaged.

The quilts which came with a letter were given to anyone 'in need' by CWA member Vicki Atkinson at the CWA rooms in Tabulam.

Zion and Kiel lost their home and as they headed back to their block of land, the colourful quilts were draped around their shoulders.

Every quilt has a letter attached from the Quilt-a-thon coordinator Fran Bulmer. The letter reads:

"I guess because you are reading this, you have been affected by the recent devastating fore in February at Tabulam and are the recipient of one of our quilts.”

The Tenterfield Craft Group have been going for 10 years and donated 534 patchwork quilts to those affected by bushfire, cyclones, floods and drought.

"Each and every one of theses quilts has been made by people with a lot of love and warmth in their hearts and we hope that by receiving one of theses quilts, it will help you to know that others are thinking of you at this difficult time, and that our gift will help to keep you warm in the days ahead.” was how the letter ended.

One woman who had lost everything left the Tabulam CWA room with three quilts folded in her arms and a beaming smile.